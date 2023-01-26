Preventing Cervical Cancer Can Be Pretty Simple — So Why Are Rates Rising?

Share

With regular screenings, preventing cervical cancer is easier than you’d think.

Did you know that cervical cancer is one of the only cancers that can be prevented with regular screenings? Yet, despite having the tools we need to make sure no woman has to get this disease, cervical cancer rates are increasing in women under 50. So, what can we do to make sure we’re protecting ourselves?

If you’re 21 years or older, then hopefully you’re already familiar with the Pap test, which looks for abnormal cells that could turn into cervical cancer. For most women, it’s recommended that once you turn 21, you receive a Pap test every three years. Once you reach age 30, your doctor should also perform an HPV test at the same time.

Jessica Shepherd, MD, OB/GYN and Chief Medical Officer at Verywell Health, explained to Katie Couric in a recent sitdown, “the Pap test looks for cells on the cervix and assesses whether they’re normal or abnormal. Then the HPV test determines whether a person has had exposure [to the virus]. When we put those things together, we can give the patients guidance on what to do next.” With early detection, cervical cancer can be treated more effectively.

If you learn that your screening results are abnormal, there’s no reason to freak out — an abnormal Pap does not mean you have or will get cervical cancer. The next step is to follow up with your doctor so you can learn what course of action, like additional testing or treatment, may be needed. Together, you can determine the most appropriate plan.

Considering how easy it is to get screened and what a world of difference early detection can make in cervical cancer outcomes, it’s concerning that we’re seeing the number of cases increasing. Dr. Shepherd explained that making sure women continue to go to their doctor to get screened is critical. “Because so many women are skipping their screenings, we’re starting to see cervical cancer diagnoses increase for women under the age of 50.”

That’s why it’s so important to make sure all women have access to and go in for cervical cancer screenings — if doctors are able to detect potential disease early, they can stop cervical cancer in its tracks. “I firmly believe that with the tools we have between the Pap and HPV tests, we have the ability to possibly cure cervical cancer,” said Dr. Shepherd. “That’s why it’s so important to get screened.”