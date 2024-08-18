You’re in for a Treat! Here’s What We’re Reading and Watching This Week

Share

There’s something for everyone.

We deeply hate to say this, but those lazy days of summer won’t last forever, and that means we have to make the most of it. Make some time to relax at the beach, poolside, or at a summer getaway, where there’s plenty of time to spend getting swept away in a good story. We’re of the mind that reading and watching TV are not wasting time if you’re enjoying yourself, and this week, there’s no shortage of engaging options coming out, both on the screen and the page. From thrilling mysteries to, that’s right, vampires and historical fiction, this list has a little bit of everything. (And if you’re looking for more summer reads, check out our staff’s top picks.)

With these excellent choices to look forward to, the week will fly on by. Just try to see how many you can make it through before the weekend hits!

What to watch and read this week

By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult (August 20)

Jodi Picoult needs no introduction: She’s the NYT best-selling author of a whopping 29 novels (one of which became a feature film). Her latest novel incorporates historical fiction and toggles between the present day and 1581. It deals with sexism in the arts, women’s ambition, and courage, and is based on a real playwright.

This Is Why We Lied by Karin Slaughter (August 20)

Another prolific author whose work speaks for itself, Karin Slaughter is the queen of thrillers, with 24 novels (and 40 million copies sold) under her belt. This Is Why We Lied features two of Slaughter’s beloved characters, Will Trent and Sara Linton — but this time, it’s a locked-room mystery. It’s got some teeth, too: Booklist says, “Slaughter’s skillfully nuanced portrayal of the investigation, exposing abuse, manipulation, and desperate greed, creates a disturbingly realistic page-turner.”

We Love the Nightlife by Rachel Koller Croft, (August 20)

This ain’t your kids’ Twilight: This sexy new vampire novel brings the suspense, but it also tackles mature themes like toxic female friendship. For fans of Andrea Bartz’s We Were Never Here and pretty much anything by Rachel Harrison, We Love the Nightlife tells the story of two female vampires who become eternally linked — until one of them wants out.

That 90s Show part 3 (August 22)

The spin-off of the classic That 70s Show is back for a third season — and the eight epsiodes are dropping much sooner than initially expected (part 3 was initially slated for an October release). Red and Kitty Forman (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, respectively) play the grandparents of Leia, played by Callie Haverda. Leia will be spending the summer in Point Place, Wisconsin, with her grandparents, where she meets an eclectic group of friends… and hijinks ensue.

Reasonable Doubt season 2 (August 22)

Who doesn’t need a good show about a successful defense attorney who sometimes stretches the bounds of the law? In season 2 of this legal drama, Jax Stewart is working on what might be the most important case of her career: defending one of her closest friends, who says she killed her husband in self-defense. It’s giving Presumed Innocent meets How to Get Away With Murder, and I’m here for it.

Pachinko season 2 (August 23)

The sweeping drama centered on four generations of a Korean immigrant family as they struggle to survive and thrive hits AppleTV+. If you’re not sure about starting this one, just know it has a 98% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s based on the novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, and episode 7 from season 1 was named a best episode of 2022 by the New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Collider.