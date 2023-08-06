You’re in for a Treat! Here’s Everything We’re Looking Forward to This Week

Share

There’s a little something for everyone.

We’ve reached that point in the year where being outside seems great in theory, but in practice, we’re sweating through our shirts within 10 minutes. So when you’ve gotten your fill of the great outdoors and just want to retreat to the comfort of the AC, we’ve found the best books and TV shows coming out this week to relax with. From the new season of Only Murders in the Building to the movie adaptation of a best-selling rom-com, there’s lots to check out — and that’s not even the full list.

There’s so much to read and watch this week that it will be hard to make it through this list without having to cancel all your obligations — after all, there are only so many hours in the day. But, by the time you do make it all the way through the options, the week will basically be over, and it’s smooth sailing onto the weekend.

What to watch, read, and listen to this week

Only Murders in the Building season 3 (August 8)

Everyone’s favorite crime-solving (and podcasting) trio is back in action to solve yet another murder — only this time, it’s not in the building. Season 3 opens on the debut of Oliver’s long-awaited play, which turns to tragedy when a member of the cast drops dead onstage. Just like last season, there will be lots of star-studden cameos, like Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, and Ashley Park. The series has been nominated for a whopping 11 Emmys this year, so this is not one to miss.

None of This is True by Lisa Jewell (August 8)

The #1 New York Times bestselling author is back with yet another twisty thriller that Lucy Foley calls “gloriously dark, so clever and completely addictive.” It’s perfect for fans of true crime podcasts (or perhaps Only Murders in the Building), because it’s about two women, Alix and Josie, who cross paths, and agree to do a podcast — until Josie of them disappears, and Alix finds herself on the wrong end of a true crime narrative.

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (August 8)

James McBride needs no introduction, but we’ll provide one anyway: He’s the author of the #1 bestselling classic The Color of Water and the National Book Award-winning The Good Lord Bird. His latest novel, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, takes place in Pottstown, PA, where Jewish immigrants and African Americans were neighbors, and it explores their struggles for survival. Booklist calls it “Funny, tender, knockabout, gritty, and suspenseful.”

Painkiller (August 10)

This scripted limited series starring Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick is based on the book Pain Killer by Barry Meier and the New York Magazine article by Patrick Radden Keefe about the Sackler family. The series explores the development and rise of OxyContin and how it fueled America’s opioid crisis, and it examines the crime and the systemic failures that have harmed hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Red, White & Royal Blue (August 11)

The movie adaptation of Casie McQuiston’s best-selling romance novel is landing at Amazon Prime. It’s about the first son of the United States and England’s Prince Henry, who go from enemies to lovers — but for a number of reasons, have to keep their relationship a secret. In order to dodge the tabloids and keep their romance out of the public eye, they enlist a few trusted allies for an elaborate scheme.