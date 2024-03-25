Find Out Why Kevin Bacon Is Returning to the High School From “Footloose”

Share

Time to cut loose!

Fresh off the 40th anniversary of his iconic film Footloose, Kevin Bacon dropped a major surprise on a group of high school students who have been working overtime to get his attention.

The 1984 movie, in which Bacon’s character Ren McCormack moves to a small town where dancing is outlawed, took place in the fictional setting of Bomont, Utah. And while the town was made up, the school where the film was shot is a real place: Payson High School in Payson, Utah. The institution is moving to a new location at the end of this school year, so the students cooked up a splashy plan to celebrate — by getting Bacon to return to the place where Footloose began for the school’s last-ever prom.

Their efforts turned into a full-on campaign, which included recreating scenes from the movie in videos for TikTok, posting on social media with the hashtag #BaconToPayson, and even putting on a full production of a Footloose stage musical. It’s taken a ton of work, which one of the students leading the charge at Payson described to the TODAY show like this: “Basically, this whole year has been the Footloose year.”

After nearly an entire school year of pounding the pavement, the students finally got an audience with Bacon himself when TODAY visited the school and beamed the actor into a gymnasium full of hyped-up class members.

“I have been so impressed with everything that’s been going on there with this crazy idea to get me to come back,” he said. “The movie and Payson High School was a big part of my life and I’ve been amazed at the work that all of you have been putting into this with the musical, the flash mobs, and the recreations. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by me.”

Bacon added that he was extra impressed to see the students incorporating his foundation SixDegrees.org, which “supports impactful initiatives to sustain and enrich local communities” by working on projects centered on youth empowerment, justice, equality, and sustainable living.

Then came the big announcement: “It’s really inspirational,” Bacon said of the school’s efforts. “Thank you, thank you — and I’m gonna come. I gotta come.” Cue a raucous eruption of cheering from the students who were thrilled to have finally achieved their goal. Watch the sweet moment in full right here:

When Footloose originally premiered in 1984, it was the seventh-highest-grossing film of the year, bringing in $80 million at the domestic box office. In the four decades since, it’s endured as a beloved cinema classic — and you’ll still hear the iconic song of the same name by Kenny Loggins at birthday parties, family reunions, and just about anywhere there’s a radio.

And as you’ll see in the TODAY video above, the Footloose spirit is certainly alive and well at Payson High School. One of the hallways even has a locker decked out with Bacon’s photos! So we can be certain they’ll give Bacon a welcome he won’t soon forget when he arrives for their prom — and we’re 99 percent sure a dance-off for the ages is in the offing.