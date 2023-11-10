The 2024 Grammy Nominations Are In — Here’s Who Made the Cut

SZA and Taylor Swift seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards. (Getty)

Who runs the (music) world? Girls.

As Beyonce sings, “Who run the world? Girls.” At least in the music universe, anyway. On Friday, the Recording Academy dropped its list of the nominees for the 66th Grammys, and women outpace men in the top categories.

R&B singer-songwriter Solána Imani Rowe, known professionally by her stage name SZA, leads the charge with nine nods — all of which were for her sophomore album SOS. Phoebe Bridgers (who’s a solo artist but also part of the indie trio Boygenius), R&B performer Victoria Monét, and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea follow close behind with seven nominations apiece.

Another musician to watch out for is Taylor Swift (as usual), who could become the first artist to ever win the prestigious Album of the Year award four times. If that wasn’t enough girl power for you, the soundtrack for the Barbie movie that features Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, and Dua Lipa garnered 12 nominations. Songs from this album also nabbed four out of the five spots for Best Song From Visual Media.

With women taking command of this year’s nominations, singer-songwriter Jon Batiste is the only man in both the Song and Record of the Year categories. The Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 4th, though a host is yet to be announced. As we wait for more details, here’s a look at those who could go home a winner.

Grammy 2024 nominations in key categories

Record of the Year

“Worship,” Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Album of the Year

“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste

“The Record,” boygenius

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe

“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift

“SOS,” SZA

Song of the Year

“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Dance the Night” (From “Barbie: The Album”) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“Vampire,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best pop solo performance

“Flowers” Miley Cyrus

“Paint The Town Red” Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”) Billie Eilish

“Vampire” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” Taylor Swift

Best music video

“I’m Only Sleeping” The Beatles

“In Your Love” Tyler Childers

“What Was I Made For” Billie Eilish

“Count Me Out” Kendrick Lamar

“Rush” Troye Sivan

Best rap album

“Her Loss” Drake & 21 Savage

“MICHAEL” Killer Mike

“HEROES & VILLIANS” Metro Boomin

“King’s Disease III” Nas

“UTOPIA” Travis Scott

Best rap song

“Attention” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters performed by Doja Cat

“Barbie World” (From “Barbie The Album”) Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters performed by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua

“Just Wanna Rock” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters performed by Lil Uzi Vert

“Rich Flex” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters performed by Drake & 21 Savage

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters performed by Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane

Best R&B album

“Girls Night Out” Babyface

“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)” Coco Jones

“Special Occasion” Emily King

“JAGUAR II” Victoria Monét

“CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP” Summer Walker

Best R&B song

“Angel” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters performed by Halle

“Back To Love” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters performed by Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley

“ICU” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters performed by Coco Jones

“On My Mama” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters performed by Victoria Monét

“Snooze” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters performed by SZA

Best country album

“Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” Kelsea Ballerini

“Brothers Osborne” Brothers Osborne

“Zach Bryan” Zach Bryan

“Rustin’ In The Rain” Tyler Childers

“Bell Bottom Country” Lainey Wilson

Best country song

“Buried” Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters performed by Brandy Clark

“I Remember Everything” Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters performed by Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves

“In Your Love” Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters performed by Tyler Childers

“Last Night” John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters performed by Morgan Wallen

“White Horse” Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters performed by Chris Stapleton)

Best rock album

“But Here We Are” Foo Fighters

“Starcatcher” Greta Van Fleet

“72 Seasons” Metallica

“This Is Why” Paramore

“In Times New Roman…” Queens Of The Stone Age

Best rock song

“Angry” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters performed by The Rolling Stones

“Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl” Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters performed by Olivia Rodrigo

“Emotion Sickness” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters performed by Queens Of The Stone Age

“Not Strong Enough” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters performed by boygenius

“Rescued” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters performed by Foo Fighters

Best song written for visual media

“Barbie World” (From “Barbie The Album”) Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters performed by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua

“Dance The Night” (From “Barbie The Album”) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters performed by Dua Lipa

“I’m Just Ken” (From “Barbie The Album”) Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters performed by Ryan Gosling

“Lift Me Up” (From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By”) Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters performed by Rihanna

“What Was I Made For?“ (From “Barbie The Album”) Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters performed by Billie Eilish

Best comedy album

“I Wish You Would” Trevor Noah

“I’m An Entertainer” Wanda Sykes

“Selective Outrage” Chris Rock

“Someone You Love” Sarah Silverman

“What’s In A Name?” Dave Chappelle

Best musical theater album

“Kimberly Akimbo”

“Parade”

“Shucked”

“Some Like It Hot”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street”

For the full list, head over to the Grammys website.