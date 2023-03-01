Where Is Hoda? “TODAY” Addresses the Host’s Absence

Share

The host hasn’t been on the broadcast in more than a week.

If you’ve noticed the lineup at your favorite morning show looking a little different lately, you’re not alone. TODAY has finally revealed why co-host Hoda Kotb hasn’t appeared on the show for more than a week.

Kotb was last on the air on Feb. 20 in a pre-recorded segment for TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, but hasn’t broadcasted live since Feb. 17, prompting some viewers to worry about her prolonged absence. During Wednesday’s show, Craig Melvin — 3rd Hour of TODAY anchor who’s been filling in for Kotb — gave an update on her situation.

“As for Hoda, we know some of you are wondering how she’s doing,” Melvin said. “We can tell you, Hoda’s OK. She’s got a family health matter she’s been dealing with.”

Both @SavannahGuthrie and @HodaKotb are off today, with Savannah recovering from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As for Hoda, she is okay and handling a family health matter. We’re sending our love to them both and can’t wait to see them in the studio soon 🧡 pic.twitter.com/EcfVV1zsac — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 1, 2023

Melvin didn’t provide more details or say when Kotb’s expected to return. The host has two daughters, whom she co-parents with her former fiancee Joel Schiffman: She adopted now-5-year-old Haley Joy in 2017 and 3-year-old Hope Catherine in 2019. Kotb’s also very close with her mother, Sameha, whom she’s praised as a role model.

Kotb, 58, hasn’t spoken publicly about what’s going on, but has been active on social media. Over the past few days, the journalist has posted a series of inspirational quotes on her Instagram and fans have flooded her comments with encouraging words. “Hang in there Hoda, brighter days are ahead,” one user wrote, while another urged the anchor to “take the time you need.”

Speculation about Kotb began to intensify earlier this week after TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie abruptly left Tuesday’s show, after she tested positive for COVID-19. Guthrie, 51, wasn’t on the air Wednesday either, and it’s not clear when she’ll make her return to the program. This is Guthrie’s third bout with the virus, which she first contracted in January 2022; Guthrie had another mild case in May 2022, which led her to isolate at home for five days.

Melvin on Wednesday wished Guthrie a “speedy recovery,” saying, “We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon. And Al Roker chimed in, adding, “We love you both.”