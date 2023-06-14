What is Juneteenth? The Latest Federal Holiday Has a Rich History

Share

Find out why June 19 is so important to African Americans.

In 2021, President Biden signed a bill declaring Juneteenth — June 19th — a federal holiday. Juneteenth National Independence Day is the 12th legal public holiday and the first new one created since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was made official in 1983.

But what is Juneteenth exactly? Let’s break down the holiday, and why it means so much to African-Americans.

What is Juneteenth?

The name is a combination of the words June and Nineteenth, and it marks the emancipation of African-American slaves in 1865. It’s also often referred to as “Juneteenth Independence Day,” “Freedom Day,” or “Emancipation Day.”

When is Juneteenth?

The holiday falls on June 19 every year, and Juneteenth celebrations date all the way back to 1866.

You may be thinking, But wasn’t the Emancipation Proclamation issued in 1863? While that’s technically correct, many Southern plantation owners simply ignored the new law until they were forced by the Union army to free enslaved people. In Texas, with its massive amount of land, it wasn’t until June 19th, 1865 that African-Americans in Galveston were finally told they were free.

So, what happened exactly on June 19, 1865?

Good question! On this date, about two months after Confederate general Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox, Virginia, Gordon Granger, a Union general, went to Galveston, Texas, to deliver the news to enslaved African-Americans that the Civil War had ended and they were free. This announcement (not President Abraham Lincoln’s signing on Jan. 1, 1863) put into effect the Emancipation Proclamation.

How is Juneteenth celebrated?

Early on, it was a day of praying and spending time with family, according to Juneteenth.org. Some formerly enslaved men and women also celebrated by making an annual pilgrimage back to Galveston with their descendants.

Then, in 1872, the holiday grew when a group of African-American ministers and businessmen purchased 10 acres of land in Houston. They created Emancipation Park, which was meant to host the city’s annual Juneteenth celebration.

In 2020, there was a cultural shift: As the U.S. faced a racial reckoning after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and other Black Americans, protestors rallied against racism and police brutality. The conflict created a renewed interest and appreciation for this day. Now, according to Juneteenth.org, “Juneteenth is enjoying a phenomenal growth rate within communities and organizations throughout the country.”

Food is a big part of Juneteenth celebrations (check out High on the Hog author Jessica B. Harris’ dish recommendations for Juneteenth), and in many big cities, you’ll find parades, festivals, and more.

Understandably, Galveston is a hub of Juneteenth celebrations, and this year will be no exception. On June 17th, the city of Galveston will host a Juneteenth Festival as well as a parade and picnic. Visit Galveston’s Juneteenth calendar to check out the dozens of other celebrations thrown by the city.