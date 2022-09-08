Culture September 8, 2022

Look Back on Queen Elizabeth’s Long, Rich Life Through 40 Photos

By Diana Valenzuela

collage of queen elizabeth through the years

Getty Images/KCM

A look inside the life of Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

By now, you’ve heard that after a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II has peacefully passed away at the age of 96. Of course, it’s a big moment: Since her coronation in 1952, the queen has overseen England’s transition from a vast empire to a small but mighty nation while also remaining an anchor of dignity amid personal and national tragedies.

Born on April 21, 1926, Queen Elizabeth was not initially expected to ascend to the throne; her father, King George VI, was actually the younger son of King George V. King George V’s eldest son, Edward VIII, was king for a short time before his abdication in 1936 (he wanted to run off and marry a divorced American woman, which was a choice that shook the country). Amid this scandal, a 10-year-old Elizabeth emerged as the heir presumptive to the throne. Naturally, Queen Elizabeth’s education emphasized skills she would need to properly rule a large commonwealth. However, she also developed her own hobbies and passions on the side: Horses and corgis perhaps most famous among them.

In 1947, Queen Elizabeth — still a princess — married Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark. The two would embark on a 73-year marriage, having four children (not to mention eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren) until Philip’s death in 2021.

After her father’s death in 1952, a 25-year-old Elizabeth ascended to the throne of post-war Britain. Initially ruling over a vast number of nations (including Kenya and Hong Kong), as the decades passed, colonies began declaring independence. Despite the evolving nature of her country’s international power, Queen Elizabeth was notorious for remaining stoic. This was an attitude that gained her a lot of respect but was occasionally thought to be a bit overly unemotional — namely, when her daughter-in-law Princess Diana died and the queen hesitated to join in public mourning. But regardless of that intense calm, the queen remained the British icon and has gained decades of respect and goodwill.

To celebrate her life, we’ve compiled photos documenting Britain’s longest-reigning monarch (by the way, did you know that her first prime minister, Winston Churchill, was born in 1874 while her most recent prime minister, Liz Truss was born a full 101 years later?). We’re happy to look back on the earliest moments of her royal childhood, her adolescence, early marriage, coronation, time spent touring the world, and moments with her beloved family.

A one-year-old Princess Elizabeth appears in The Tatler
A one-year-old Princess Elizabeth appears in The Tatler (Getty)
A portrait of the future Royal Family circa 1933.
A portrait of the future Royal Family circa 1933 (Getty)
A 1936 portrait of the young princess sitting with a basket of flowers in her hands.
A 1936 portrait of the young princess by Philip A. De László. (Getty)
The future Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of her father, King George VI, 12th May 1937.
The future Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of her father, King George VI, in 1937 (Getty)
Princess Elizabeth in a Girl Guides uniform standing stoically.
Princess Elizabeth in the Girl Guides at Frogmore in 1942 (Getty)
Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret in a rehearsal for the play 'Aladdin' at Windsor Castle in 1943.
Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret in a rehearsal for the play ‘Aladdin’ at Windsor Castle in 1943 (Getty)
Members of the British royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten in 1947.
Members of the British royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten in 1947 (Getty)
Wedding of Elizabeth II and Lt. Philip Mountbatten: the queen stands in a white dress in front of a large wedding party.
Wedding of Elizabeth II and Lt. Philip Mountbatten (Getty)
Princess Elizabeth of England and Prince Philip with their baby Prince Charles in 1949 lie togethr smiling on grass.
Princess Elizabeth of England and Prince Philip with their baby Prince Charles in 1949 (Getty)
Left to right: Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret attend the arrival of the coffin of King George VI at Westminster Hall, London in 1952. ALl three are dressed in black dresses and veils.
Left to right: Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and Princess Margaret attend the arrival of the coffin of King George VI at Westminster Hall, London in 1952 (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II with her family on the Queen's Coronation's day at Buckingham Palace on June 2, 1953. She wears a long dress and crown.
Queen Elizabeth II with her family on the Queen’s Coronation’s day at Buckingham Palace on June 2, 1953 (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on the day of their coronation, Buckingham Palace, 1953. She wears an ornate robe and crown while he wears military dress.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on the day of their coronation, Buckingham Palace, 1953 (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh walk out of St Peter's Church in St George, Bermuda during their tour of the Commonwealth in 1953.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh walk out of St. Peter’s Church in St. George, Bermuda during their tour of the Commonwealth in 1953 (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip with the Queen of Tonga at a feast at which a roasted pig was placed in front of every person, during the Royal Tour of the Commonwealth.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip with the Queen of Tonga at a feast at which a roasted pig was placed in front of every person, during the Royal Tour of the Commonwealth (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles and Princess Anne chat with Sir Winston Churchill in 1953 outside of a car.
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles and Princess Anne while chat with Sir Winston Churchill in 1953 (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II enjoys an elephant ride at Benares during a tour of India in 1961.
Queen Elizabeth II enjoys an elephant ride during a tour of India in 1961 (Getty)
President and Mrs. Kennedy pose with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip before the Queen's dinner honoring the Kennedys at Buckingham Palace during the President's 1961 visit. All wear formal dress.
President and Mrs. Kennedy pose with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip before the Queen’s dinner honoring the Kennedys at Buckingham Palace during the President’s 1961 visit (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth ll relaxes with her three sons, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles on a balcony.
Queen Elizabeth ll relaxes with her three sons, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, and Prince Charles during their visit to watch Princess Anne ride in the Montreal Olympic Games in 1976 (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher attend a ball to celebrate the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting hosted by President Kenneth Kaunda in 1979 in Lusaka, Zambia.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher attend a ball to celebrate the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting hosted by President Kenneth Kaunda in 1979 in Lusaka, Zambia (Getty)
During their 1981 wedding, Prince Charles And Princess Diana kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace while Queen Elizabeth II stands to the side. Diana wears a long white wedding dress.
During their 1981 wedding, Prince Charles, and Princess Diana kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace while Queen Elizabeth II stands to the side (Getty)
The Princess of Wales and the Queen attend the Opening of Parliament in 1982, both wearing jewels and furs.
The Princess of Wales and the Queen attend the opening of Parliament in 1982 (Getty)
ueen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip join Nancy Reagan during a red carpet event at 20th Century Fox studios in 1983. They wear jewels and long gowns.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip join Nancy Reagan during a red carpet event at 20th Century Fox studios in 1983 (Getty)
The official portrait Of The Royal Family on The day Of Prince William's confirmation At Windsor Castle in 1997.
The official portrait of the Royal family on the day of Prince William’s confirmation at Windsor Castle in 1997 (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip walk past floral tributes to the late Princess Diana before the public funeral in 1997.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip walk past tributes to the late Princess Diana before the public funeral in 1997 (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand with US President Barack Obama and First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle in 2016.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand with US President Barack Obama and First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle in 2016 (Getty)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II attend a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in 2018. The queen wears a bright green suit.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II attend a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in 2018 (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2021. She wears a black face mask hat and suit.
Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2021 (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle in 2021. A portrait of her and her husband sits in the foreground.
Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle in 2021 (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II stands with her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the 2022 celebration of her platinum jubilee.
Queen Elizabeth II stands with her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the 2022 celebration of her platinum jubilee (Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on September 6, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on September 6, 2022 (Getty)

