Going There September 8, 2022

Katie Recalls Meeting the Queen and Covering Her Diamond Jubilee

By Katie Couric

katie couric and queen elizabeth

Getty Images

Find out what Queen Elizabeth thought of Katie working on a special about her reign.

In honor of Queen Elizabeth, we’re sharing this excerpt from Katie’s memoir, Going There, in which she recalls meeting the queen while covering her Diamond Jubilee in 2012. At the time, Katie was preparing to launch her syndicated talk show, Katie.

We had a full year to prepare for the syndicated show. Our gap year, as I came to think of it, quickly got stuffed with glad-handing, lunching, and meet-and-greets designed to excite the local GMs and convince everyone Jeff was fully on board.

I also popped up in various places on ABC to keep myself in the public eye. The highlight was a special I did for 20/20 called “The Jubilee Queen,” commemorating 60 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. I caught up with Prince Harry at a polo match in Brazil (still in his wild-oats-sowing phase—a strong aroma of alcohol and cigarettes seemed to ooze from every pore). On the subject of his social media–aware “granny,” I asked Prince Harry if she’d friended him on Facebook. He said she hadn’t, then asked if she’d friended me (um, no, unfortunately). At Clarence House, Prince William opened up about how difficult it was to not have his mother at his wedding, telling me he was “just very sad she’s never gonna get the chance to meet Kate.”

I donned a fascinator (which looked more like a Frisbee-shaped matzo) for a Buckingham Palace garden party: tea and scones on 40 acres for 8,000 guests ranging from landed gentry to “commoners,” a sea of fanciful bonnets in all shapes and shades. Eventually, the queen approached in a peach coat with big buttons and a matching hat, one of her handbags dangling, in trademark fashion, from her forearm. I curtsied and told her what an honor it was to meet her. Then I said, “We’re working on a special about you, Your Majesty.”

To which she responded, “There’s a lot there.” That was clear (and we hadn’t even seen The Crown yet).

Excerpt(s) from GOING THERE by Katie Couric, copyright © 2021 by Katie Couric. Used by permission of Little, Brown, an imprint and division of Hachette Book Group. All rights reserved.

More About

Going There
princess diana and katie couric princess diana and katie couric
August 30, 2022

How Covering Princess Diana’s Funeral Prepared Katie for Losing Her Husband the Next Year

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana‘s death, we’re sharing this excerpt from Katie’s memoir, Going There, in which she recalls meeting Diana in Chicago just 15 months before her death, and how covering the funeral prepared her for losing her husband Jay. “This must be an exhausting trip,” I said, “with so many […]
Katie Couric sitting while on tour Katie Couric sitting while on tour
June 27, 2022

Get the Look! What Katie Wore on Her ‘Going There’ Tour

If you followed Katie on social media as she trotted around the country on her Going There book tour, then you know that she packed quite the wardrobe. Her outfits for each of her tour stops were all completely unique while staying in the same general color palette and formality level. From the feathered suit […]
Katie Couric and John Molner Katie Couric and John Molner
June 2, 2022

Katie Answers Your Questions About Her Husband John and Her Daughters Ellie and Carrie

You asked, she answered! Katie loves engaging with our Wake-Up Call community, which is filled with incredible subscribers who’ve shared so much with us — including their greatest accomplishments and their eye-opening stories about abortion — so when we got questions from our readers about her family life, she couldn’t wait to dive in and […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events