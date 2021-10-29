Going There October 29, 2021

The ‘Going There’ Tour Kicks Off in Boston! Go Behind the Scenes Here

By Holly Thomas

Katie Couric and Tan France Boston

A bouquet from a very special fan set the tone for the evening.

What a night! Boston was the perfect place to kick off the Going There tour, with crowds lining up around the block to get in. (And, PSA — there’s still time to get tickets for the rest of the shows!)

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at what went down:

And here’s even more tour goodness! First, Katie celebrated the night before with friends and fam:

Then she got pre-show flowers from one megawatt friend:

We already knew that Katie knows absolutely everyone, but we were still positively jumpin’ (jumpin’) when she received this stunning bouquet from Queen Bey herself!

She went into rehearsal mode (practice makes perfect)…

Signed so. Many. Books.

Hung out with her celeb guest Tan France:

Waited in the wings…

Then hit the stage herself (and got a standing ovation, of course)!

Queer Eye legend Tan France was the night’s featured guest, and a total delight as per usual! He utterly charmed the crowd — the chemistry between him and our KC was off the charts. The lovely Celeste Corcoran, who lost both of her legs in the Boston Marathon bombing, and her sister Carmen were guests of honor as Katie revisited meeting them both for the first time — and what a touching reunion it was.

We don’t want to give too much away, but it’s safe to say everyone left the show with a buzz! Be sure to tag Katie and the team with your photos and videos if you’ve got any to add!

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Katie-Tan-2-1560x2000.jpeg

Katie and the Queer Eye legend brought the house down! And the crowd in Boston was so warm and inviting, we can’t wait to go back.

Katie caught up with the lovely Celeste Corcoran, who lost both of her legs in the Boston Marathon bombing, and her sister Carmen.

If you’re eager to dive deeper into Going There you should definitely nab yourself a copy… but for even more juicy details, check out the latest episode of Next Question, in which Katie leaves nothing off the table chatting about sexism in broadcasting, and wanting to become a mom.

Plus, if you’re curious to know what Katie packed for her book tour, look no further!

