Bummed It’s Monday? Our List of What to Look Forward to This Week Will Cheer You Up

From the NBA playoffs to a new documentary with Barack Obama, here’s what we’ll be diving into this week.

Let’s face it: We all have moments where we look up from our phone, turn to a friend or family member and say, “What day is it?” Between work life, home life, and everything in between, it doesn’t take much to lose track of the days or to start feeling like each week is blending into the next. The last three years have only exacerbated this feeling, with the pandemic stripping the world of so many events and traditions that we use to measure and celebrate the passage of time.

This week, let us help you stay on top of what day it is with a schedule of events you can look forward to, from the start of the NBA playoffs to the launch of Barack Obama and Netflix’s much-anticipated nature documentary series. You’ll find each of these worthy of looking forward to, plus, by the time you consume them all, it’ll be the weekend. You’re welcome!

What to watch, read, and listen to this week

The CMT Music Awards (April 11)

Ready to celebrate the last year’s worth of country jams? The CMT Country Music Awards will broadcast live on Monday, April 11, at 8/7 central. A number of iconic performances are expected to take place, including country music royalty like Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Kenny Chesney. Remember: All of the awards are fan-decided, so don’t forget to get your votes in for your favorite performers before the show starts on Monday! You can vote up to 20 times a day in each category for your top choice.

Comedian Molly Shannon’s memoir (April 12)

You may know comedian and actress Molly Shannon from any number of blockbuster performances, from her starring role in the cult classic Superstar to her recent turn as a boozy divorcee in HBO’s television dramedy Divorce. But you likely don’t know half of the unbelievable life events that Shannon has survived over the course of her life, like the car accident that killed her mother, cousin, and little sister when she was a child. Her book is also filled with strange and funny stories about her time working at Saturday Night Live. Shannon’s memoir comes out Tuesday, April 12, but you can preorder it now on Amazon.

Our Great National Parks, narrated by Barack Obama, on Netflix (April 13)

Former President Barack Obama has joined forces with Netflix to create the next can’t-miss nature series that will visually blow your mind. Our Great National Parks explores a wide variety of national parks all over the globe, from California to Indonesia, with Obama narrating the journey every step of the way. Per Variety, the documentary series aims to explore areas of the world that have been and must continue to be preserved for a wide number of reasons, from environmentalism to medical research. The documentary series is comprised of five one-hour episodes, all of which will be released April 13.

Katie’s next guest on Next Question: Julia Haart (April 14)

Julia Haart wears many hats. She’s a fashion designer, an author, a reality TV star, and an inspiration. She’s also a former member of Yeshivishe Heimishe, an ultra-orthodox Jewish sect she made the decision to leave when she was 40 years old.

In an interview with KCM last year, Haart explained that her children were the driving force that finally motivated her to leave the orthodox community she was raised in. “I saw them doing to my daughter what they had done to me, and I realized that this was not just my misery,” she said. For anyone interested in Haart’s story, what she’s going through now, or her hit Netflix reality show, My Unorthodox Life, she’s going to be diving deeper into all of that on Katie’s podcast, Next Question, in an in-depth, no-holds-barred episode that will drop Thursday, April 14. You can listen to this episode, and many others, on Apple, Spotify, or any other podcast platforms you use.

NBA playoffs (April 16)

One of the greatest annual sporting events in the world is about to kick off: The NBA playoffs start on Saturday, April 16, and the competition this year is expected to be fierce. The teams entering the playoff in the one-seed position are the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference, and the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference. Of course, as all sports fanatics know, the best part about a competition like the NBA playoffs is that you truly cannot predict which team will be the last one standing come June. You can check the schedule for the playoffs here so that you don’t miss a single moment of this high-intensity magic.