Meet Bridgerton’s New Leading Lady and Anthony’s Latest Love Interest Simone Ashley

The newest star of Bridgerton dishes on the new season.

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s Sex Education, then you know Simone Ashley as the bubblegum-snapping drama starter Olivia. But for her latest project, the actress has exchanged high school for high society, playing the latest love interest in Bridgerton season 2. This season follows Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the oldest of the Bridgerton clan and London’s most eligible bachelor, as he attempts to settle down and find a wife.

Enter Ashley as Kate Sharma, who at the ripe old age of “six and twenty” is already considered an old maid. Kate’s goal is not to snag herself a husband, but to find a love match for her beloved little sister, Edwina. Soon Anthony, who has no interest in love but seeks a tolerable and dutiful wife to fill the role as his viscountess, sets his sights on Edwina and Kate is furious. As she attempts to cut off the courtship, she finds herself fighting her own growing feelings for the Viscount.

Ashley spoke with KCM about joining the cast of one of the most popular shows on Netflix, her favorite of Kate’s fabulous outfits, and what it was really like filming those steamy sex scenes. And for more on the new season, read our interview with Lady Whistledown herself, Nicola Coughlan.

KCM: How did you feel when you found out you’d be starring in season 2?

SA: I hadn’t actually watched the first season at that point. I started auditioning for the role in February and that’s when I started watching it. I obviously knew of the show and I had seen Phoebe’s face everywhere. Then when I watched it, I fell in love with the music and the costumes, and the sense of escapism. This idea that falling in love is possible.

When you first stepped onto set, how did you feel?

Most of the time, it felt effortless. Certain things were very hard, like the filming schedule and crazy hours, but I never really felt nervous. There were certainly a lot of scenes that required me to convey strong emotions, so I felt like the stakes were high then. But we were all just so enthusiastic about bringing the story to life and doing as much justice as possible to the love between these families and between Kate and Anthony. I wanted every single scene to be amazing, because I know how important it is to people.

When Kate and Anthony (finally!) have sex, the scene is very Kate-focused, which feels very intentional. What was that like?

One of the amazing things that author Julia Quinn did with the novels and the series of Bridgerton is that she told it through the female gaze. When we were working with Lizzie Talbot, the amazing intimacy coordinator who was there for all of our intimate scenes, she always wanted us to focus on what it’s like for the woman to receive pleasure. It’s about normalizing it and making it less of a taboo. That’s what the objective is.

When you look back on your work with this season, what are you most proud of?

I’m proud of everyone who helped make this show happen. I’m proud that we all got through such a long shoot together. I’m proud to be in a role where hopefully younger dark-skinned women can look at this love story and see themselves. I’m also proud to show this love story between families and sisters, and a beautiful relationship between a stepmother and daughter.

If you could steal one of Kate’s outfits, which one would you choose?

The hunting outfit was badass. I’ve never had an outfit like that to wear in modern day. I would rip that one for sure.

W hat would you love to do next?

I love to sing, so I’ve always wanted to do a musical movie or show. Unfortunately, so many of the great ones have already been made. I loved Amy Adams in Enchanted, I loved Anne Hathaway in Les Mis, I loved Sweeney Todd. No matter what’s next for me, my objective is to take on roles that are interesting and tell stories that matter, and to work with amazing and creative teams that inspire me.