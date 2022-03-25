Breakout ‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan on Life as Lady Whistledown and a Future for Penelope and Colin

Share

How her life has changed since Bridgerton first premiered and what to expect from the new season.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

If you’re like Katie (or most people who watched season one of Bridgerton), you fell head over heels in love with Nicola Coughlan, who plays the sweet and sassy black sheep of the Featherington family, Penelope. And it’s no surprise that the cheerful and charismatic actress continues to steal every scene in the second season of Bridgerton, which follows Anthony Bailey’s quest for companionship.

For most of the population in Coughlan’s home country of Ireland, the actress was already a big star for her role in the explosively popular Irish comedy series Derry Girls. But it took the rest of the world a little longer to catch on (what else is new?). Better late than never, right?

KCM spoke with Coughlan about fans’ reactions to Penelope’s big reveal at the end of season one, her favorite characters on the show, and what she’s been up to since season two wrapped filming.

KCM: Since Bridgerton first premiered, how has your life changed?

NC: It’s quite mad. Before it came out, I sort of lulled myself into a false sense of security because I thought oh, I know what it’s like to be recognized from Derry Girls. But two million people watched Derry Girls, and 82 million people watched Bridgerton. When the show came out we were all in lockdown, so I was only seeing the popularity online. The numbers didn’t feel real to me — like, what does “82 million people” even mean?

Then the first time I was out and about in London by myself at the Apple store, all of a sudden, all of these people were looking at me and pointing, and that was something that had never happened to me before. Then finally someone came over and said, “Are you Lady Whistledown?” It’s crazy that they recognized me in a mask and with a hat on. People are very perceptive. Then soon after that I went on holiday to the states, and I was in a coffee shop in Austin, Texas, and all these teenage girls started squealing when they saw me. And I thought oh wow, this is really new.

When you found out that Julie Andrews was going to voice Lady Whistledown, what was your reaction?

I freaked out. I cried. They told us it would be someone iconic, but I didn’t know that meant it would be someone who is the most iconic. One day I was scrolling through Instagram and I saw her on the Shondaland account, and I thought, Oh my God, there’s no way I am playing the same person as Julie Andrews.

Before we knew that the world was going to shut down, I think she was supposed to visit the set, but then she ended up having to record remotely. So I haven’t even met her yet. But she sent me a lovely message for my birthday, which was the sweetest thing in the world. She said, “Happy birthday from one Lady Whistledown to another.” It was amazing. So now I’m simultaneously dying to meet her, but I’m also terrified. What do you say to Julie Andrews?!

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 2. (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

This season Penelope gains a lot more confidence, but she still’s still hopelessly in love with Colin and terrified to tell him. Why do you think he’s her Achilles heel?

Well, he just thinks he’s perfect, and she just thinks he’s perfect. She has completely put him on a pedestal. He’s sweet. He’s honest. He’s funny. He’s got it all going for him, but I think she’s fallen so hard for him that she thinks he can do no wrong. On the other hand, I think it’s quite sweet that she’s loved him since she was a little girl. In the books, you learn that they met when she was nine years old when she sees him fall off a horse. And immediately she thinks, I love him. I’m obsessed.

In this season their relationship has grown, and they write to each other all the time, and it’s easier for Penelope to express herself in writing. But it’s so gutting when she sort of realizes he’s not interested in her. But that’s when she stops seeing him through these rose-tinted glasses. He’s got flaws, just like the rest of us. I think if they’re ever going to end up together, she needs to see him as on her level, so maybe in a roundabout way, her realization is good.

Do you want the two of them to end up together, or do you think she needs to move on and explore other men out there?

If I was Penelope’s friend, I would tell her, you need to break that pedestal down and just see him as a human. There are plenty of fish in the sea. But personally, I am so invested in their relationship and I really want them to be together. They’re so bonded, and they make each other laugh. There’s one scene this season where the two of them are standing at the edge of the ballroom and gossiping together, and you really see how good they are together. So yeah, I’m dying to see it happen.

Besides Penelope of course, who is your favorite character on the show?

Absolutely Eloise. Claudia Jessie plays her so beautifully. Watching her act, especially in her scenes with Theo, was like witnessing brilliance. And, thankfully, Claudia and I are great friends, and that doesn’t always happen. It’s so lucky to find someone who’s so hilarious, such a genuine kind soul, and a generous actor. I thank my lucky stars all the time that I get to work with her.

What are the most exciting things you’ve been up to since filming wrapped?

I’m getting to work with Pat McGrath, which is a dream come true. I love makeup as a form of self-expression. My makeup artist Neil Young and I just had so much fun doing promotion for Bridgerton season one. I’d tell him, “I don’t just want a nude lip and a smoky eye, let’s use a bunch of color.” So when Pat McGrath reached out, I was over the moon.

Besides that, my life has been incredible. Some crazy things have happened, like getting to sit in the audience at SNL. I couldn’t believe I was there. There have just been so many moments, one right after the other where I have to pinch myself to make sure it’s not all a dream.