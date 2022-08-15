Here’s Your Chance to Be a Guest at Sarah Jessica Parker’s Beach House

Share

We’ll tell you how to book it — and give you a peek inside.

Looking for an unforgettable way to close out the summer? We’ve got quite the A-list invitation for you.

The one and only Sarah Jessica Parker is opening up her beach house in the Hamptons for a luxurious two-night stay to a lucky batch of guests, and the chance to score a reservation begins on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 12 p.m. ET via Booking.com. The rental is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and the home is only open for a two-night stay (between Friday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 28), so you can be sure it’ll be seriously competitive — but whoever snags a spot will pay only $19.98 for the pleasure, a nod to the year Parker first began playing the iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City.

“I’m thrilled to welcome guests into this little home away from home by the beach, and hope the cozy space we’ve created in our Hamptons cottage is just what the doctor ordered,” Parker wrote on the home’s listing. “We want our guests to make themselves at home, so feel free to kick off your shoes, break into the fully stocked bar, and admire all of the vintage appliances we’ve collected over the years.”

The Amagansett, New York, cottage is a stunning and cozy space that dates back to the 1940s. It boasts three bedrooms, a fabulous brick fireplace, a gorgeous deck that leads into a lush and private backyard, and — here’s the best part — a location that’s just a three minute walk to one of the most private beaches in the area. Parker recently posted a sneak peek at the space on her Instagram page, which you can check out below:

(One comment on that Instagram post, from Watch What Happens Live host and SJP’s longtime friend Andy Cohen, promises a lovely stay: “SJ is a really good landlord! I can attest!” he wrote.)

But the plush furnishings aren’t the only thing you’ll get from your gracious host. The rental also comes with some of Parker’s favorite snacks, a pair of pumps from her brand SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, a stocked bar, reservations at two of Parker’s favorite local restaurants, and much more.

We’re sure your imagination has already run away with ideas about how you’d spend the time in this little slice of heaven, but if you need any suggestions, allow us to recommend a perfect evening that includes some of Katie’s favorite summer recipes and a marathon of the best episodes of Sex and the City, which we hope you’ll enjoy while rocking your “coastal grandma” best.