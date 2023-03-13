The Complete List of This Year’s Oscar Winners

Share

Comebacks, Everywhere, All At Once

If last year’s Oscars were marked by chaos and controversy, this year’s awards signaled a major course correction — not to mention several emotional returns to the limelight.

While not every favorite won quite as big as they maybe deserved (RIP, Banshees and Austin Butler), things went largely as expected. There were no wild upsets, and Will Smith’s pointed absence (he’s been banned for 10 years following last year’s infamous slap) saw to it that everyone’s tempers were kept well in check.

Brendan’s back

Brendan Fraser’s Best Actor win for the controversial The Whale solidified a Hollywood comeback decades in the making.

Watch as Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DyPeITgfc8 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 13, 2023

“So this is what the multiverse looks like!” he gasped as he arrived on stage, before thanking director Darren Aronofsky for “throwing me a creative lifeline.”

The 54-year-old has mainly kept a low profile since his late-90s heyday. He’s partly attributed his absence to injuries he picked up as an action star in movies like The Mummy — but he’s also alluded to his alleged sexual assault by former eight-term HFPA president Philip Berk.

The incident — which Berk denies — “was causing me emotional distress; it was causing me personal distress,” Fraser told Lee Cowan on CBS Mornings.

Awards, Everywhere, All at Once

As predicted, Everything Everywhere All At Once won big, scooping seven awards — including Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and Best Director for Daniel Scheinert. In a similar vein to Fraser’s, Quan’s acceptance speech was one of the night’s highlights.

“My mum is 84 years old and she’s at home watching. Mum, I just won an Oscar!” he began, speaking over a rapturous standing ovation.

“Mom — I just won an Oscar!”



Ke Huy Quan gives an emotional speech after winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” #Oscars #Oscars95https://t.co/OizA2V1EIT pic.twitter.com/emnfTY7Cmi — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and, somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies – I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American Dream.”

Quan referred to his long stint out of the limelight since his turn as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom aged 12, and his role in The Goonies the following year.

“I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife Echo, who month after month, year after year for 20 years told me that one day, my time will come. Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine,” he said.

“To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you so much for welcoming me back. I love you.”

Quan also gave a shout-out to Yeoh, who last night became the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for best actress.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” she said during her own acceptance speech. “This is proof that … dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up.”

“Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime.”



— Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian woman to win the #Oscar for Best Actress, takes a subtle dig at Don Lemon during her acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/6BoFSIxPfv — The Recount (@therecount) March 13, 2023

Read on for the full list of this year’s winners and nominees.

Oscar Winners 2023

Best picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (winner)

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler, Elvis

Best actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best actor in a supporting role

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best actress in a supporting role

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tar

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best original song

Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (winner)

Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)

Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)

This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best original score

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best makeup and hairstyling

The Whale (winner)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Best costume design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (winner)

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Best cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best original screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Triangle of Sadness

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Tar

Best adapted screenplay

Women Talking (winner)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best sound

Top Gun: Maverick (winner)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Elvis

Best film editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best production design

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best visual effects

Avatar: The Way of Water (winner)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best international feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best documentary feature

Navalny (winner)

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Best live-action short

An Irish Goodbye (winner)

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers (winner)

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best animated short