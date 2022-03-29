Will the Academy Expel Will Smith or Take Away His Oscar?

Share

On Monday morning, the Academy released a statement confirming that it will conduct a formal investigation into Will Smith’s behavior at the Oscars on Sunday night. SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union that Smith belongs to, has also weighed in on the incident.

In a statement, the union said in part, “The incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable. We have been in contact with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC about this incident, and will work to ensure this behavior is appropriately addressed.”

So what type of disciplinary action for Smith can be expected in a situation like this, if anything happens at all?

Will the Academy take Will Smith’s Oscar away?

Many have speculated that Smith might lose the Best Actor Oscar he won on Sunday night for his role in the biopic King Richard.

However, according to The Wrap, only one Oscar has ever been rescinded after being awarded, and it was actually for a technicality: In 1969, the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature was given to Young Americans, then taken away after it was revealed that the documentary was exhibited publicly starting in 1967. Only films shown in 1968 were eligible for the 1969 Oscars, and so the award was given to the documentary with the second-most votes, Journey into Self.

It seems pretty unlikely, then, that Smith will have his Oscar taken away since the Academy has never taken away awards as a form of punishment. However, there’s certainly precedent for another kind of discipline from the Academy in the form of expulsion as an Academy member.

Will the Academy expel Will Smith?

Only five people are publicly known to have been expelled from the Academy in its 94-year history.

The first person to be expelled from the Academy was Carmine Caridi, an actor in The Godfather. Caridi was expelled in 2004 for sharing screeners of a film to someone who was not in the Academy. In 2017, the 83-year-old actor spoke to Hollywood Reporter about being the first person to be expelled.

“Let me tell you something,” Caridi said. “Everybody does it, OK? I was doing a guy a favor and he screwed me.”

Even when the Academy has expelled members, like it did with Polanski, Weinstein, and Bill Cosby, it has not stripped them of their awards. Taking Will Smith's Oscar away after not taking theirs would be astounding. — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) March 29, 2022

The next person to receive an expulsion from the Academy was Harvey Weinstein in 2018, following the explosive and credible allegations of sexual assault made against him by over 30 women in 2017.

Later that year, the Academy expelled two more industry icons, Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski. The announcement came a month after Cosby was convicted of sexual assault, and after Polanski admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

The fifth and most recent person to be permanently expelled from the Academy was cinematographer Adam Kimmel in 2021, after Variety ran a story revealing Kimmel’s legal status as a sex offender.

So what does it mean to lose membership to the Academy? According to Quartz, it means that the person can no longer vote on future awards shows, can never be nominated for another Oscar, and can never attend another Oscars ceremony.

How does the Academy decide whether or not to expel a member?

In 2017, following the rise of the #MeToo Movement and the public response to the allegations against Weinstein, the Academy publicly released its new standards of conduct for all members.

The statement read, “There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognized standards of decency. The Academy is categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability, age, religion, or nationality.”

The Academy further confirmed that any members who violate the code of conduct would be subject to disciplinary action, “including suspension or expulsion.” However, there are no explicit or public guidelines for what type of behavior will warrant what type of disciplinary action, which is why there’s so much confusion and speculation over such an unprecedented event as what happened between Rock and Smith on Sunday.