Jennifer Aniston Gets Personal About Parenthood

Jennifer Aniston has finally addressed the question that has been following her for decades now.

They just don’t make stars like Jennifer Aniston anymore.

You might think that’s a hyperbolic statement, but consider this question: Will there ever be a television show of any kind, on any platform, that’ll reach the stratospheric, cult-like status of Friends? And furthermore, will there ever be a haircut as famous as Rachel’s? However problematic elements of the series may be today, there’s no denying its impact: 30 years after it first went live, it remains one of the most sought-after shows for streaming platforms.

Keep in mind that Friends is just one of the many jewels in Aniston’s Hollywood icon crown. From her countless film successes to her current HBO series The Morning Show to her eternal reputation as a relatable/cool person, Aniston has held a singular position in the entertainment industry for the majority of her adult life.

Now, Aniston has finally decided to answer the question that has hounded her for years, in countless interviews, articles, and gossip columns. You know the one — it’s invasive, sexist, and a little rude, but you’ve probably wondered it yourself at least once: Why didn’t Aniston ever have kids?

Here’s what she had to say.

Jennifer Aniston finally sets the record straight on those pregnancy rumors: “It was really hard”

For decades now, Aniston has been plagued by rumors about her family-planning decisions. Speculation ran rampant from all sides: At one point, tabloids claimed her marriage with Brad Pitt ended because she wanted children and he didn’t, or vice versa. At another point, rumors of adoption circulated. At yet another time, Aniston was painted as someone who flat-out didn’t want children, and never had.

Aniston has refused to engage with that tabloid speculation for years.

This year, however, Aniston has decided to put those rumors to rest. In a cover story with Allure, she confirmed that she tried to have children via IVF, among other strategies, for many years.

“I was trying to get pregnant,” she said. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”

Aniston then went on to address the rampant rumor-mongering she had to weather. “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard,” she said. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”

Now, the star says she wishes someone had warned her earlier about how difficult the process might be, so that she might’ve set up a safety net. “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

On why she decided to reveal this now, Aniston said, “I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself.” She continued, “The [world] creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide.”

Aniston explains why she feels “relief” about her current stage of life

Later in the interview, Aniston explained why her current stage of life is such a “relief.”

“I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be,” she said. “That’s why I have such gratitude for all those shitty things. Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t f*cking care.”

Aniston went on, “I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore…I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

At another point, Aniston said that she’s spent some time doing “personal work” that was “long overdue” and had to do with experiences she had as a child — but now, she feels more at peace with the idea of being a constant work in progress.

“I’ve realized you will always be working on stuff,” she said. “I am a constant work in progress. Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it?”