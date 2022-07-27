We’re Stealing Jennifer Aniston’s Wake-Up Ritual, Obviously 

Share

No phones allowed!

If you’re like us (or anyone else on the planet), you’d do just about anything Jennifer Aniston told you to do.

And when it comes to self-care and wellness, we’re especially inclined to cave into anything she suggests. Which is why we got super excited when we stumbled upon her morning wake-up routine. Come on, who doesn’t need a little assistance when it comes to getting up in the morning? And if the assistance is coming from an eternally energetic and insanely successful person like Jennifer Aniston, how could we resist?

Aniston says that morning is her self-care time because it gears her up for whatever lies ahead in the day.

Her no phones in the morning rule

Aniston refuses to check her phone for the first hour after waking up. She stays away from the endless beeping of messages and doom scrolling till she has centered herself in the morning.

“I don’t look at my phone for at least the first hour after waking up,” she told Vogue. “The mental difference this makes impacts the whole day. I have my chargers in a drawer six feet away from my bed and I have a little iPod or iPhone from 1912 that I swiped clean and strictly use for my alarms and my sleep apps.”

Of course, sometimes her MIA status causes alarm. “Sometimes I go more than an hour without checking my phone. It’s so interesting because you start getting these text messages that are like, ‘Hello? Where are you??’ Where am I? I’m taking my time! I’m waking up with my dogs! We play, we go outside, the dogs do their business, they come in, and we have a beautiful ritual where they all have a sit/stay while I put down their food one by one. Then I say ‘OK.’ While they’re doing that, I get to do my morning coffee routine.”

After coffee and puppy playtime comes some mindfulness.

Her morning meditation routine

Aniston does 20 minutes of meditation every morning. She says her practice has helped her stay centered. Aniston uses InsightTimer for her meditation. She said, “It’s not guided, although sometimes I do one of their courses, because they have beautiful courses. During the pandemic, that has been really helpful for me. They had one on ‘lowering anxiety,’ or ‘how to create abundance and gratitude.’ After I do my 20-minute meditations I take out my journal. Some days it’s just stream-of-consciousness for, like, 10-12 minutes; some days I make gratitude lists.”

One thing that often graces our gratitude list? This woman.