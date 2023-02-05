The Celebs Work the Red Carpet: See the Best Dressed at the 2023 Grammys

Share

Eye-popping colors, sparkly embellishments, and dramatic silhouettes were all the rage.

If you ask us, the red carpet of any award show is just as exciting as watching who gets to take home the coveted trophies. The glitz, the glam — it’s why we tune in early, before the ceremonies begin, to watch the stars strut their stuff. The Grammys in particular are known for being one of the less stuffy award shows (remember in 2017 when Rihanna was caught casually sipping from a flask during the ceremony?), and the looks often reflect the fun vibe.

This year’s Grammys red carpet was no exception, and after the past two years of pandemic-related changes, music’s biggest night finally returned to Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center). Presenters, nominees, and guests showed out to see who would take home the Recording Academy’s most prestigious awards. On track to make history was Beyoncé, who was nominated for a leading nine awards and the chance to become the most decorated Grammy winner in history. Early on into the night, Viola Davis made history by winning a Grammy and therefore securing an EGOT — a win all the more important considering the Grammys’ history of failing to recognize Black art.

And there were even more wins on the red carpet. There were lots of eye-popping colors, sparkly embellishments, and dramatic silhouettes. Here were some of our favorite looks of the night.

Best Grammy Awards Red Carpet Looks 2023

Taylor Swift Grammys Arrival 2023

Kacey Musgraves Grammys Arrival 2023

Cardi B Grammy 2023 Arrival

Harry Styles Grammys 2023 Arrival

Anderson .Paak Grammys 2023 Arrival

Sam Smith Grammys Arrival 2023

Shania Twain Grammys Arrival 2023

Mary J. Blige Grammys Arrival 2023

Pharrell Williams Grammys Arrival 2023

Kelsea Ballerini Granmys Arrival 2023

Questlove Grammys Arrival 2023

Maren Morris Grammys Arrival 2023

Lizzo Grammys Arrival 2023

Heidi Klum Grammys Arrival 2023

Laverne Cox Grammys Arrival 2023

Rita Wilson Grammys Arrival 2023

Viola Davis Grammys Arrival 2023

Amanda Gorman Grammys 2023 Arrival

Mick Fleetwood Grammys 2023 Arrival

Miguel Grammys 2023 Arrival