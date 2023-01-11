Golden Globes 2023: See All The Winners Here

Share

While you might have seen Spielberg’s award coming, the evening served a few surprises.

After last year’s hiatus from our TV screens, the Golden Globes came back with a bang on Tuesday night. Though there were more than a few awkward moments (and predictable wins), the evening still served a healthy dose of glamor — and one or two surprises.

As many may have foreseen, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and dark Irish comedy The Banshees of Inisherin both won big. On the TV front, however, the often-overlooked drama Yellowstone scored a best actor win for Kevin Costner — a welcome turnaround after multiple snubs at the Emmys.

Abbott Elementary took home Best Musical/Comedy Series, and Julia Garner maintained her position as one of the most celebrated actors on the small screen, winning the Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama) statue for Ozark.

Though there were smiling celebs and spectacular gowns aplenty, the evening wasn’t free from controversy. Host Jerrod Carmichael addressed the embarrassing revelations that saw NBC take the event off screens in 2022, introducing himself as “the Black face of an embattled White organization.”

He said “I’ll tell you why I’m here: I’m here ‘cause I’m Black,” prompting awkward laughs from the crowd.

Carmichael was referencing the furor that resulted from a 2021 report by the Los Angeles Times that exposed the lack of diversity in the Globes’ organization and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, as well as accusations of corruption, toxicity and impropriety by its members.

His remarks were met with nervous laughter, which there was no shortage of later in the evening either.

Eddie Murphy came onstage to receive his career achievement award, and after thanking his family, agent, and others — and giving his 46 years in show business a nod — he offered some advice.

“I want to let you know there’s a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity and peace of mind. It’s very simple,” he said. “There’s three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

He was, of course, referencing the “slap heard around the world” — when Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 94th annual Academy Awards last year.

We’ve got the full list of the 2023 Golden Globes winners and losers, below.

MOVIES

Best Picture (Drama)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

WINNER: The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Babylon

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Picture (Non-English Language)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Actress (Drama)

WINNER: Cate Blanchett (Tar)

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best Actor (Drama)

WINNER: Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Hugh Jackman (The Son)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Margot Robbie (Babylon)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Diego Calva (Babylon)

Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Adam Driver (White Noise)

WINNER: Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Best Director

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

WINNER: Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenplay

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Tar, Todd Field

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Best Original Score

WINNER: Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Original Song

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

WINNER: RRR, “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Top Gun: Maverick, “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice

Where the Crawdads Sing, “Carolina” by Taylor Swift

TV

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

WINNER: House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Musical or Comedy Series

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam and Tommy

WINNER: The White Lotus

Best Actress (Drama)

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)

WINNER: Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Actor (Drama)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

WINNER: Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

WINNER: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

WINNER: Julia Garner (Ozark)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

John Lithgow (The Old Man)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

John Turturro (Severance)

WINNER: Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Julia Roberts (Gaslit)

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

WINNER: Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Best Supporting Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkings (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy)