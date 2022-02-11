A Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Super Bowl Commercials Are Really Made

Share

And some inside scoop on the most talked-about ad of 2022: Lindsay Lohan’s Planet Fitness spot.

Millions of dollars, months of preparation, and all-hands on deck. That’s what it takes to create the 30 seconds of footage that will flash across TV screens in millions of American households this Sunday during the Super Bowl.

It’s estimated that the game this Sunday will attract 117 million viewers, which would be the most ever, surpassing even the 2015 Super Bowl when Tom Brady led the New England Patriots over the Seattle Seahawks.

How much does a Super Bowl commercial cost?

This year, some companies shelled out over $7 million just for the rights to air a commercial during the big game. That’s up from a rate of about $6.5 million for a 30-second spot last year, Amna Kirmani, a marketing professor at the University of Maryland told us.

“That’s just a ridiculous amount of money,” Kirmani says. But the research continues to show that for emerging businesses like the handful of cryptocurrency companies advertising during this year’s game and even for big, legacy brands like Anheuser Busch, Frito-Lay, and Coca-Cola “the return on investment is very high,” she says. A splashy commercial creates brand awareness and signals to consumers that these companies are thriving with money to burn.

“For some companies, they blow their entire year’s advertising budget on this because they can make such a splash,” Kirmani says.



How long does it take to make a Super Bowl commercial?

Conceptualizing the next “Where’s the Beef?,” wrangling celebrity cameos, and coordinating shoots is an extremely intricate process, which is why planning for these commercials typically occurs several months in advance, Ad Age editor Jeanine Poggi told us. (This year, 85 percent of commercial slots sold out the week before the NFL season even started, NBC reported.) That also gives ad agencies some flexibility, allowing them to shoot multiple concepts and adjust storylines before Super Bowl Sunday, Kirmani says.

But that wasn’t the case for Planet Fitness, which decided in the back half of 2021 to pursue a campaign, according to Jamie Medeiros, the fitness chain’s Vice President of Marketing.

“We’ve always talked about how we were really well-positioned for a Super Bowl spot,” she says. “But as we started planning for 2022, we really looked at where we were as an organization and where we were with the pandemic and felt like this was the right call to make.”

The process behind making 2022’s most anticipated ad: Lindsay Lohan’s Planet Fitness commercial

The company began working with ad agency Publicis Worldwide last fall, shot the spot over a few days in some of its gyms, produced the commercial in December, and released it last week.

It’s the first commercial Planet Fitness has aired during the Super Bowl and is one of the most talked-about spots so far. It features Lindsay Lohan working out at a Planet Fitness gym, radiating a post-workout glow and seemingly sharper, calmer, and healthier because of it. It also pokes fun at her hard-partying past, even dropping a mention of her 2007 DUI, and includes cameos from William Shatner, Dennis Rodman, and Danny Trejo.

“One of the things that we really wanted to communicate was all the different benefits of fitness, including stress relief and better sleep. But we also wanted to highlight what makes us unique” Medeiros told us. “We really are affordable, accessible, and we don’t take ourselves too seriously.”

Creating a commercial with a little humor was also important, Medeiros says, and when it came down to it “there was definitely not another choice other than Lindsay.”

“Who she is and her unassuming nature, her ability to be relatable, is so core to our beliefs as a brand. She’s also made fitness a priority in her life, and that was really important for us too,” Medeiros says. “She was a great collaborator through the whole process.”

What to expect this year

The return of funny, lighthearted commercials, after two years of more somber, thoughtful ads that captured the mood of the nation through the pandemic, is something Poggi expects to see during this year’s game. She also anticipates seeing a lot more A-list celebrities, like Scarlett Johansson, who appears in an Amazon ad, and Idris Elba, who’s featured in Booking.com’s spot.

“It’s not trivial. The commercials are really like the Super Bowl of the ad industry,” Kirmani says.