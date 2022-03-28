Oscars 2022 — Will Smith’s Violent Outburst Overshadows ‘CODA’s’ Historic Win

Share

The 2022 awards will now forever go down in history as the night the Best Actor winner slapped Chris Rock.

The night should’ve been remembered as a breakthrough for streaming, but the Oscars 2022 will now forever go down in history as the time Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Buckle up…

What happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars?

Chris Rock, who was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, said he was excited to see Jada Pinkett-Smith in G.I. Jane: 2. Smith stormed onto the stage and hit Rock across the face, appearing to exclaim: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!”

Obviously shocked, Rock said: “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.” Smith yelled at him again as he was returning to his seat, to which Rock responded “Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke.”

Watch the uncensored clip here:

Here's the moment Chris Rock made a "G.I. Jane 2" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, "Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

What’s the beef?

Pinkett-Smith revealed she had alopecia in 2018. Last July, she shared on Instagram, that she’d shaved her head, writing “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.” Rock’s joke appeared to refer to the moment in Ridley Scott’s 1997 film G.I. Jane when Demi Moore shaves her head.

Will Smith addressed the conflict in his acceptance speech

Incredibly, Smith won the award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard just minutes later. Clearly still emotional, he apologized, and attempted to draw a comparison between his violent outburst and the character, opening with “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family.”

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he continued, adding “Love will make you do crazy things.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement later that night that it was aware of the incident, but that the “individual involved has declined to file a police report.”

The Academy followed with a tweet affirming that it does “not condone violence in any form,” adding: “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

After the slap, Smith could be seen being consoled by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, as audience members milled around in shock:

Following the moment in which Will Smith seemingly slapped Chris Rock at the #Oscars, Smith is comforted by Tyler Perry and Denzel Washington. He appears to wipe away tears before rejoining his wife pic.twitter.com/TyXPQe1WGY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 28, 2022

The complete list of the 2022 Oscar winners

Besides setting a dire example for anger management, Smith’s outburst overshadowed what should’ve been a triumphant night for streaming services. Apple’s CODA, which only received four nominations overall, nabbed the award for Best Picture, beating out Netflix’s Power Of The Dog and Don’t Look Up.

CODA’s Sian Heder won for best adapted screenplay, but The Power of the Dog’s Jane Campion won best director, making her the first woman to be nominated for that award twice, and the third woman ever to win.

Jessica Chastain won her first Oscar for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in which she played Tammy Faye Bakker. Chastain used her acceptance speech to draw attention to the “discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country” against the LGBTQ+ community, highlighting Bakker’s compassion toward those groups.

More of the night’s winners (and losers), below.

Best supporting actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – WINNER!

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best costume design

Cruella – WINNER!

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best sound

Belfast

Dune – WINNER!

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best original score

Don’t Look Up

Dune – WINNER!

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best adapted screenplay

CODA (Sian Heder) – WINNER!

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best original screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) – WINNER!

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Best animated short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper – WINNER!

Best live-action short

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye – WINNER!

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best supporting actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA) – WINNER!

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best film editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune – WINNER!

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick… BOOM!

Best makeup & hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER!

House of Gucci

Best animated feature

Encanto – WINNER!

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best documentary feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul – WINNER!

Writing With Fire

Best documentary short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball – WINNER!

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best original song

Be Alive (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to Joy (Belfast)

No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – WINNER!

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Best cinematography

Dune – WINNER!

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best international feature

Drive My Car – WINNER!

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best production design

Dune – WINNER!

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best visual effects

Dune – WINNER!

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) – WINNER!

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … BOOM!)

Will Smith (King Richard) – WINNER!

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – WINNER!

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best picture

Belfast

CODA – WINNER!

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story