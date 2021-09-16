Share

Ready to solve some puzzling cases?

There’s something triggering about the world’s fascination with true crime stories. On the one hand, they’re extremely heartbreaking and emotional to watch. The characters we’re following aren’t actors — they’re real people. We can see our own neighbors, family, and friends reflected in their stories. “This could happen to anyone,” you think.

On the other hand, there’s something tantalizing about this peculiar genre. We’re sucked in from the moment the mystery begins. It’s fascinating to learn about means and motives, and to briefly dive into the minds of horrifying and gruesome criminals. But true crime documentaries are also incredibly powerful. Not only do they often celebrate the lives of the victims, but they also shed light on societal injustices and gaping holes within our legal system.

As the spooky Halloween season approaches, we thought we’d round up a few of our favorite true crime documentaries on Netflix right now. After all, it’s the platform that caused a domino effect of true crime releases after their massive 2015 hit Making a Murderer. And if you’re pressed for time, the good news is that all of these Netflix true crime documentaries are true docu-style features and run for about two hours (or less). So there’s no need to put your weekend plans aside in order to binge through a ton of episodes. Dim the lights, grab the blanket, and get ready for your heart to race with these true crime documentaries on Netflix.

The Best Netflix True Crime Documentaries

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020)

This heart-wrenching documentary chronicles the mysterious 2018 disappearances of Shannan Watts and her two daughters (ages three and four) in Frederick, Colorado. Using footage Shannan posted on her own social media channels, along with official police videos, director Jenny Popplewell does an incredible job recounting the horrific murder — what led to it, who was responsible, and how three precious lives ultimately ended. This one is not for the faint of heart.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (2020)

Growing up, Cyntoia Brown’s life was hard. “I really just never felt like anybody loved me,” she says in Murder to Mercy. This doc explores Brown’s past while shining a light on the #MeToo movement (it calls out an important cultural shift we’ve gone through — calling minors forced into sex work victims, not prostitutes.) After being picked up at a Sonic Drive-In for sex by a 43-year-old man at just 16, Brown claimed to have fatally shot him in an act of self-defense. She was ultimately sentenced to life in prison. This inspiring film showcases her arduous journey as she appeals for clemency.

Amanda Knox (2016)

Amanda Knox became a household name in 2007 when she was suspected of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying abroad as a foreign exchange student in Rome. Found guilty, she spent four years in an Italian prison for the gruesome murder. But was she innocent? Hear Knox’s side of the story of the tragic murder abroad in this chilling hour and a half documentary.

Why Did You Kill Me? (2021)

How far would you go to track down your daughter’s murderer? Relentless in her search for justice, Crystal Theobald’s mother, Belinda Lane, sets up a fake MySpace account using her deceased daughter’s photos to lure in the person responsible for fatally shooting her daughter in Riverside, California in 2006. Through her own investigating, and with the help of her niece, she narrows down who the murderer is over the social networking site — and tricks him into falling in love with her lost daughter. Will this help solve the case?

Strong Island (2017)

For filmmaker Yance Ford, the true story behind Strong Island is personal. The Academy award-nominated documentary recounts the story of a single bullet that struck and killed his brother, William Ford Jr. in 1992 on Long Island. The perpetrator? Mark Reilly, a 19-year-old car mechanic, who claimed self-defense and was not convicted because an all-white jury declined to move the case to trial. The film poignantly showcases the impact race has on our criminal justice system. This one is not to be missed.

Athlete A (2020)

Athlete A dives into how a small team of investigative journalists at The Indianapolis Star broke the disgraceful story on Dr. Larry Nassar — the team doctor for the USA Gymnastics program who was found guilty of sexually abusing hundreds of female gymnasts. This explosive documentary explores the cover-ups made by the organization, their silencing of the victims, and how Nassar felt enabled to continuously abuse his victims for nearly three decades.

The Legend of Cocaine Island (2019)

Shot like a Hollywood action film, Theo Love’s The Legend of Cocaine Island documentary rehashes a too-crazy-to-believe-it’s-true modern-day treasure hunt for drugs. In this wild documentary, Rodney Hyden, a Florida businessman, who felt the wrath of the 2008 financial crisis, hears about $2 million worth of cocaine buried on an island off the coast of Puerto Rico. Desperate, he makes it his mission to find the drug stash at all costs. Just how far will he go?

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (2019)

Born in India, Yogi Bikram Choudhury popularized his own 26-pose yoga teachings in America — calling it Bikram Yoga. Millions of students around the world became obsessed with his hot yoga teachings. But behind the scenes, Bikram was not as “Mother Teresa-like” as he claimed to be. In 2013, the yogi leader was accused of two accounts of rape, with other counts of sexual battery, discrimination, and harassment following suit. This documentary showcases the rise and fall (barely) of the once-popular yogi and will make you think twice about the self-proclaimed guru.

Abducted in Plain Sight (2017)

A child disappearing is every parent’s worst nightmare. It’s even more heartbreaking when you find out your neighbor is the one who’s guilty — and he gets away with it twice. This sick-to-your-stomach true crime doc explores the kidnappings of Idaho teen Jan Broberg Felt by her neighbor (and family friend) during the 1970s.

Dream/Killer (2015)

If you think the criminal justice system could never find you guilty of a crime you didn’t commit, this doc will send chills down your spine. Attorney Kathleen Zellner, who we first met as she represented Stephen Avery in Netflix’s massive hit Making a Murderer, appears in Dream/Killer as she explores the wrongful conviction of a 17-year-old Missouri student, Ryan Ferguson. Thanks to a ten-year investigation led by the victim’s father, Bill Ferguson, we see the lengths you sometimes must take to get justice (and clear your name).

Long Shot (2017)

In 2003, Juan Catalina was convicted of a murder he didn’t commit. His alibi? He was at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles during the time of the shooting. Only problem? There was no solid evidence that he was actually there. As his investigators try to sift through footage of the game looking for proof, a miraculous twist of fate turns in their favor. Larry David just so happened to be filming an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm that same night in the stadium. Is this the key to clearing Catalina’s name for good?