Billboard Music Awards 2022 — Who Ruled the Red Carpet?

Travis Scott made his first major public appearance since the fatal Astroworld tragedy.
There have been red carpet events seemingly every weekend lately, but the stars somehow made it work for the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.
Rapper Travis Scott made his first major public appearance since the fatal crowd surge during his performance at Astroworld that claimed 10 lives. He was accompanied by his partner Kylie Jenner, and their four-year-old daughter Stormi. Scott’s relaunch into the public eye was backed by the evening’s executive producer and host Sean “Diddy” Combs, who said he’d “made a demand” that “my brother Travis Scott has to perform.”
“None of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life,” he told Billboard. “So one of the things I’m doing directly is uncanceling the canceled.”
Combs also made a subtle quip early in proceedings in reference to Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. “In the spirit of being free, if you’re feeling a little bit froggy tonight… and you decide to jump on this stage here tonight, I do suggest you have your affairs in order,” he warned.
Thankfully, the evening passed without incident — leaving us free to peruse the most eye-catching looks both on and off-stage…
