Billboard Music Awards 2022 — Who Ruled the Red Carpet?

Travis Scott made his first major public appearance since the fatal Astroworld tragedy.

There have been red carpet events seemingly every weekend lately, but the stars somehow made it work for the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

Rapper Travis Scott made his first major public appearance since the fatal crowd surge during his performance at Astroworld that claimed 10 lives. He was accompanied by his partner Kylie Jenner, and their four-year-old daughter Stormi. Scott’s relaunch into the public eye was backed by the evening’s executive producer and host Sean “Diddy” Combs, who said he’d “made a demand” that “my brother Travis Scott has to perform.”

“None of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life,” he told Billboard. “So one of the things I’m doing directly is uncanceling the canceled.”

Combs also made a subtle quip early in proceedings in reference to Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. “In the spirit of being free, if you’re feeling a little bit froggy tonight… and you decide to jump on this stage here tonight, I do suggest you have your affairs in order,” he warned.

Thankfully, the evening passed without incident — leaving us free to peruse the most eye-catching looks both on and off-stage…

Kylie Jenner accompanied Travis Scott for his first major public outing since 10 people were killed during a crowd surge while he played the Astroworld festival. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Anitta came with powerful Y2K vibes. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Lainey Wilson brought a whole new meaning (and scale) to the corsage.(Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images) Dove Cameron tested the limits of the cutout trend. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Per usual, Megan Thee Stallion’s main accessory was confidence. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Props to AleXa for actually rocking that hair. (Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly came with their usual energy. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Diddy’s still got it. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC) Burna Boy performs onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC) Jozzy performs onstage. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC) Doja Cat looked adorable as she accepted the ‘Top R&B Album’ award for ‘Planet Her’ onstage. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Stormi Webster, and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

LAS VDiplo, London on da Track, and Teyana Taylor. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Heidi Klum and DJ Khaled present the Top Rock Artist award to Dave Bayley of Glass Animals. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Doja Cat poses in the press room with her awards. (Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images)

Becky G strikes a classic pose onstage. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Honoree Mari Copeny, winner of the Changemaker Award, poses in the press room. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MRC)