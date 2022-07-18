Covid-19 July 18, 2022

Covid-19 Vaccines Can Impact Menstruation — Even in Post-Menopausal Women

By Rachel Uda

an illustration of a woman looking at a calendar

Getty Images

New research shows some people have noticed heavier or breakthrough bleeding after getting vaxxed.

Last spring, after getting a double dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, I had some of the common post-vax symptoms — fatigue, a sore arm, and some achiness. But I noticed something else, too. I usually menstruate with stunning regularity, like clockwork every 28 days, but after receiving the vaccine, my periods seemed suddenly much heavier and less routine. 

I compared notes with friends and it seemed like I wasn’t the only one experiencing this. While many medical experts initially brushed it aside, some scientists did take notice. In April 2021, researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis circulated an online survey about post-vaccination menstrual symptoms and received more than 39,000 responses from people all over the globe. 

Last week, they published some of their findings in the largest study on the issue to date. They found that 42 percent of survey participants with regular menstrual cycles reported heavier bleeding after getting vaxxed, while 14 percent reported lighter bleeding. Many women who don’t typically get their periods experienced breakthrough bleeding (71 percent of people on birth control, 39 percent of those on gender-confirming hormones, and 66 percent of post-menopausal women.) 

The researchers also pinpointed groups most likely to witness a change in their periods. For instance, older women, those on hormonal contraception or who had been pregnant in the past, or who had reproductive conditions like endometriosis or polycystic ovarian syndrome were more likely to have a heavier flow — as were Hispanic or Latino respondents. Additionally, postmenopausal women, around age 60, were more prone to breakout bleeding than older study participants. 

An earlier study, published in January, also found cases of breakthrough bleeding, along with instances of people reporting that their periods were delayed by a day or two after receiving the vaccine. Those changes seemed to be temporary. 

“Not knowing this was going to happen, not knowing the mechanism by which it happens, and not being prepared for it to happen meant it was an unnecessarily scary experience for many people,” Katharine Lee, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and a lead investigator on this latest study, told Inverse.

Dr. Lee, who began studying menstruation changes after having her own “wonky period,” says she hopes creating more transparency around the possible side effects associated with the Covid-19 vaccines will encourage more people to get the shot. Experts have long established that the vaccines are completely safe and there’s plenty of evidence that it doesn’t impact fertility.

Shifts in the menstrual cycle are common and can be triggered by a number of things, from stress, intense exercise, disease, and fluctuations in weight. 

One theory scientists have honed in on is that the jolt to the immune system triggered by the Covid-19 vaccines has an effect on the endometrium. (The endometrium is what’s shed during menstruation and is thought to be linked to the immune system.) That might be disrupting period cycles, Alison Edelman, Ph.D., a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oregon Health & Science University, tells the New York Times

More About

Covid-19
July 11, 2022

Where to Buy N95 and KN95 Masks Online

While mask mandates have been lifted in some parts of the country, the recent news of the new Omicron subvariant has many of us reaching for our trusty masks again. But, that doesn’t mean you have to opt for plain old white disposable ones or less effective cloth masks — there are fashionable N95 and KN95 […]
a healthcare worker places a swab in a vial a healthcare worker places a swab in a vial
July 11, 2022

What to Know About BA.5, the Subvariant One Expert Calls the “Worst” Yet

The latest Omicron offshoot has quickly become the dominant strain in the U.S. Here’s what you need to know about BA.5 and your risk for reinfection. How common is the new Omicron subvariant, BA.5? The subvariant now accounts for 54 percent of cases in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The […]
10 states where covid is spiking 10 states where covid is spiking
May 19, 2022

10 States Where COVID Cases Are Spiking the Most

After more than two years of weathering the pandemic, the U.S. still isn’t in the clear yet when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, as cases have started to spike again in almost every state. Nationwide, cases jumped to 96,000 over the last week, marking a more than 50 percent increase from two weeks ago […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events