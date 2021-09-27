Should You Get a Booster Shot? Here’s What the Latest CDC Guidance Means

Share

Tens of millions more Americans are already eligible for Pfizer’s third dose.

Wondering when or if you’ll be able to get the Covid-19 booster shot? It may be sooner than you think. Despite rising demand, federal and state health authorities expressed confidence that there will be enough vaccines for older Americans seeking a third shot and kids when the shot is approved for them in what’s expected to be in the coming months.

By the numbers

President Biden said Friday that 20 million Americans are now officially eligible for Pfizer’s booster shot, and 40 million more will be eligible for a third one once they’ve also hit the six-month mark after receiving their second dose. But the challenge is getting initial shots to the unvaccinated: more than 70 million Americans haven’t gotten the vaccine at all.

Should you get the booster?

This depends on a few different factors, but so far, the booster shot has only been approved for Pfizer, which means those who received the other vaccines aren’t eligible yet for an extra shot. The CDC also just updated its guidance on booster shots last Thursday to include giving a third Pfizer dose to Americans 65 and older, and those who have underlying health conditions. Plus, CDC director Rochelle Walensky partially overruled an advisory panel and backed additional doses for frontline workers in what she called a “scientific close call.”

What about yearly booster shots?

Walensky said health officials “don’t necessarily have the answer” for whether getting an annual booster shot will be necessary. “I want to emphasize that our goal right now is to stay ahead of the virus,” she told CBS. “We want to boost now so we don’t end up in a vulnerable place.”