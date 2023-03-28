Celebrate World Piano Day With a Special Serenade From Katie!

Share

And find out why the instrument is so important to her.

We don’t need any specific reason to celebrate the beauty of the piano, but World Piano Day is as good an excuse as any to enjoy a few moving melodies. This holiday is celebrated on the 88th day of the year — symbolizing the number of keys on the piano — and our very own Katie Couric is getting into the spirit with an impromptu concert just for you!

The piano has been important to her for a long time now. One of her earliest memories dates back to being just 4 or 5 years old when she’d sit on the piano’s bench and try to figure out how to play songs by ear. As she got older, she took lessons for 10 years with her teacher, Mrs. Richmond. And later in life, Katie and her first husband Jay Monahan bought a piano to celebrate their birthdays.

In the video above, Katie hits the keys as a couple members of our Katie Couric Media team test her talent by calling out songs at random for her to play. Listen along as she treats us to her renditions of “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” by the Shirelles, “Fields of Gold” by Sting, “Memory” from the hit musical Cats, and more.