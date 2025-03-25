How To Stay Healthy From the Ground Up

When it comes to being active, working hard, and caring for her family, Katie always seems to be a step ahead. But running around can get exhausting, so she decided it was time for some support: specifically arch supports.

“I know that if your feet hurt, everything hurts,” Katie says. Anyone who’s ever dealt with foot pain can understand her viewpoint: What starts as a bit of soreness in your arches or heels can creep its way up to other parts of your body, causing larger-scale issues. So after noticing signs of arthritis in her toes and tightness in her hips, Katie decided to head to The Good Feet Store to speak to a Good Feet Store arch support specialist about getting her personalized arch support system.

At The Good Feet Store, customers just like Katie receive a personalized evaluation to determine the right 3-step arch support system for their needs, which they could leave with that very day. Upon arrival, April (the Good Feet arch support specialist) discussed with Katie her daily activities and the type of pain that brought her in. April took a series of measurements, including doing a set of ink impressions of Katie’s feet, so they could look at her arches and see where the pressure on her heel and toes was heaviest. Finally, a balance demonstration was performed with Katie, showing her how much unnecessary effort her feet were exerting to keep her body balanced. With all this information in hand, April put together Katie’s personalized 3-step arch support system for a test walk right in the store.

Step one: The first set of arch supports is called the Strengthener, which actively lift and reposition the feet into the ideal position. By supporting all four of the foot’s arches, the strengtheners help distribute body weight evenly across the foot and improve balance and stability. With her feet now aligned — and everything from her legs to her hips to her spine stacked up properly — Katie saw a noticeable improvement in her posture. “I feel so much taller,” she said, “I think it’s because I’m standing up straighter.” While the Strengthener is like a workout for your feet, at some point, we all need a break. That’s where the second set of arch supports in The Good Feet Store’s system comes in.

Step two is the Maintainer. These fit in a wider variety of shoes than the Strengthener, and, as the name suggests, they’re designed to maintain the changes the Strengthener improves. While the Maintainer still supports all four of the foot’s arches, they have a lower profile and can fit into everyday shoes, like the loafers Katie wore to the office.

The final step in the system is The Relaxer, designed to provide feet with rest and recovery while still delivering essential support and protection — even in Katie’s preferred sky-high heels. These narrower, low-profile supports offer a more subtle fit than the Maintainer while gently aligning the feet, knees, hips, and back. Katie took them for a test walk in her power heels and wore them in her heeled boots for a big interview, showcasing their ability to provide comfort in elevated footwear. As its name suggests, The Relaxer can also be worn in slippers or a house shoe at the end of the day, giving the feet a much-needed break while maintaining proper support.

Whether you’re running a household, or a media company like Katie, it’s easier to go the extra mile when your feet feel good. With a 3 step-personalized arch support system from The Good Feet Store, just about anyone can find the relief they need to keep moving forward confidently. Because when your feet feel good, life is good, too.