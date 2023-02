Share

If you don’t know how to discuss sex with your partner, start with these five (beginner friendly) conversations.

When it comes to sex, most of us want the instant benefits of natural chemistry to last forever without any conflict or strife. To address how you can let go of fantastical expectations and embrace reality, sex therapist and author Vanessa Marin and her husband, Xander, break down five (not-too-intimidating) conversations you can have with your partner to improve your sex life.