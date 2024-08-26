3 Core Workouts You Should Be Doing Daily as You Age

Share

According to a former Ms. Olympia.

When I stumbled upon Sheryl Grant’s Instagram page a few weeks ago, I was immediately excited by our shared passion for staying strong at any age. Her fitness journey in her 50s and 60s is so compelling that we’re bringing her into the Katie Couric Media community as a contributor! She’s revered for her incredible achievement of becoming Ms. Olympia (a prestigious bodybuilding title) at 57, and for her success in Silicon Valley as a leadership expert. She’ll be taking us along on the journey as she trains for Ms. Olympia again, this time at 62, and sharing fitness and wellness tips along the way.

I got to know Sheryl in a recent interview, during which I couldn’t help but ask her to teach me some crucial core-strengthening exercises. While Sheryl points out it’s never too early to start protecting and preserving this powerhouse part of your body, these three exercises are especially useful for those around my age and older.

So, in the video, Sheryl shows me three core workouts she feels we should be doing daily. We focused on the core because, as Sheryl pointed out, it’s “connected to everything you do.” Luckily, there’s no equipment or gym required, and the time commitment is pretty minimal, too!

Watch the video to learn exactly how to do the following three moves properly to avoid injury and fully reap the benefits — as Sheryl says, “posture is everything.”

Sheryl Grant’s crucial core exercises: