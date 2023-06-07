For the Hispanic and Latino Community, One Organization Offers a Lifeline

Share

Where do you turn when you’re new in a city and you don’t speak the language? For Latinos in Cincinnati, the answer is Su Casa.

When you imagine an American city with a vibrant Hispanic and Latino population, Cincinnati, Ohio might not be the first place that comes to mind. But many Hispanic families relocating to the U.S. from their countries of origin are now calling Cincinnati home.

Moving to a new country can be hard on anyone, and these families are no exception. Many of them don’t speak English, others require housing, and some need assistance with basic needs like food, cleaning supplies, and personal-care items. In Cincinnati, an organization called Su Casa provides a safe place for the Hispanic and Latino community, and assists with all of these needs and more. In addition to contributing to the center via corporate grants, P&G offers Su Casa donations from brands like Pampers, Dawn, and Crest to help ease the transition for new families and get them the essentials they need.

Giovanna Alvarez, the Director of Su Casa, personally welcomes all new members with open arms. “Su Casa means ‘you’re home,’” says Alvarez. “You’re welcome here. This is a place where you belong.”

One of Su Casa’s most crucial roles is helping connect children with resources and opportunities. A summer program run by Su Casa called Vacaciones Utiles provides bilingual academic content and free meals for Spanish-speaking children. Some of the most exciting days at Vacaciones Utiles are thanks to support from P&G: Hispanic and Latino employees from the company volunteer to speak with the kids about the most exciting parts of their jobs, offering up everything from robotics demonstrations to lessons from dentists on how to properly brush your teeth with Crest. These guest speakers offer kids both educational opportunities and access to Latino role models. That way, the kids at Su Casa learn more than just new skills in science and tech — they’re recognizing that they’re capable of achieving success in whatever career they choose.

Su Casa client Maria Maya Cruz credits Vacaciones Utiles with helping her son Christopher to finally enjoy learning. “I’ve seen a huge change in him since he started going to Vacaciones Utiles,” says Cruz. “Now it’s not as difficult for him to do his homework, and he’s learned how to socialize with more people.” In a state where the Hispanic population is a little more than four percent, the chance for these kids to make friends and learn from adults who look like them is key to helping them feel at home. And that’s exactly what Su Casa was created to do.

Want to help more communities grow? Visit PGGoodEveryday.com/impact to get involved!