U.S. Quidditch Seeks New Name After Rowling Row

Are they taking the snitch?

Two U.S. quidditch leagues (yes, they exist), are adopting a new name for the Harry Potter-inspired sport, citing trademark issues and concerns over JK Rowling’s “anti-trans positions.”

U.S. Quidditch (USQ) and Major League Quidditch (MLQ) have been researching the potential move, which they hope will “allow for new and exciting developments,” since 2020. They plan to carry out surveys in the next few months as part of the process, according to a joint statement released December 15.

“I believe quidditch is at a turning point. We can continue the status quo and stay relatively small, or we can make big moves and really propel this sport forward into its next phase,” USQ Executive Director Mary Kimball said in the statement.

“Renaming the sport opens up so many more revenue opportunities for both organizations, which is crucial to expansion,” she added.

How the controversy over Rowling’s trans views started

J.K. Rowling drew widespread condemnation in early June 2020 for a series of tweets she posted about the transgender community. Both fans and stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Eddie Redmayne responded to distance themselves from her stance, which she elaborated on after posting a tweet taking issue with the phrase “people who menstruate.”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Despite the backlash, Rowling continued to explain her views in more detail, tweeting: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women—i.e., to male violence—‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences—is a nonsense.”

She continued, “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

On June 10, 2020, Rowling then published a lengthy post on her website and posted a tweet that read “TERF Wars.” (TERF stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.). Her decision to double-down disappointed trans activists and fans of Harry Potter alike, many of whom found comfort in a story centered around an often-misunderstood outsider finding belonging in a new and magical place.

The U.S. quidditch stance on inclusivity

Real-life quidditch is apparently one of the world’s most progressive sports in terms of gender equality and inclusivity. It aims to continually reinforce the position with the help of policies like the gender-maximum rule, which means each team can only have four players out of seven who identify as the same gender playing at the same time, actively welcoming members of marginalized groups, and a focus on education that broadens awareness of their experiences.

“Both organizations feel it is imperative to live up to this reputation in all aspects of their operations and believe this move is a step in that direction,” U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch’s statement reads.

