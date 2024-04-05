Mejuri Is Having a Huge Sale on Jewels for Diamond Week

Share

In case you needed an excuse to treat yourself.

We believe retail therapy is real, but it’s most powerful when the purchase is special.

Diamonds are usually reserved for celebrating major accomplishments or even marriage proposals, but what’s the fun in that? Jewelry brand Mejuri sees it differently — one of their mottos is “buy yourself the damn diamond.”

The reason they got categorized as special occasion gifts is probably because most of the time, diamonds are a splurge. But they don’t have to create a dent in your savings account. Mejuri prides itself on creating timeless, beautiful pieces that don’t sacrifice quality despite their affordability. In actuality, most pieces hover around $200 to $300. For those who want to add some sparkle to their everyday jewelry collection in the form of studded earrings or even a diamond ring, the timing is crystal clear: Diamond Week ends April 9, and you can celebrate right now with 15 percent off Mejuri’s diamond jewelry and some 14-carat gold pieces.

Everything from ethically and responsibly produced lab-grown diamonds to earth-harvested stones is on sale, giving you the perfect excuse to invest in a piece that you’ll wear for years to come (or gift to a loved one who will be endlessly grateful). Need a little inspiration? Here’s what we’re eyeing.

The Best Pieces from Mejuri’s Diamond Week Sale

Multi Station Diamond Necklace Mejuri Five diamonds for less than $500? We’re in. This necklace includes small diamonds dangling from a delicate chain that’s begging to be layered. Reviewers say that despite the dainty look, it’s tough enough to wear on a daily basis, and because it’s made from 14-carat gold, it’ll never tarnish or discolor. $424 at Mejuri

Diamond Necklace Mejuri Not everyone is a gold lover, which is why we always appreciate when jewelry comes in silver tones, too. A single diamond steals the show on this necklace, and it sits in a simple yet stunning bezel setting, which ensures that the stone is secure. $254 at Mejuri

Pavé Diamond Slim Signet Ring Mejuri Giant rocks aren’t the only way to flaunt a diamond on a ring. Tiny stones stud the surface of this slim signet ring, which could be worn on any finger. It comes in both yellow and white gold depending on your preference, and reviewers say that it boasts major sparkle thanks to the abundance of stones in the setting. $339 at Mejuri

Diamonds Band Mejuri If you want to upgrade your wedding band to something with a bit more bling but not too flashy, consider this gold band embellished with a trio of spaced out diamonds. The layout of this style is sophisticated but still fun. Getting it as a gift? The band can be engraved. $339 at Mejuri

Pair of Diamond Mini Studs Mejuri You can never go wrong with a pair of diamond studs, especially if you’re looking to give a show-stopping gift. Despite the smaller size, reviewers say these stand out, especially on a sunny day. If you have multiple ear piercings or like to mix and match your earrings, you can also buy this as a single stud instead of a pair. $211 at Mejuri

Cartilage Solo Diamond Mini Hoop Mejuri Those with multiple piercings will appreciate this solo diamond stunner. A single stone sits in the middle of an 18-gauge hoop, which is the minimum width meant for a cartilage piercing (anything smaller could cause the piercing to close). Because it’s made from 14-carat gold, you can leave the earring in for as long as you’d like or even swim with it, and it won’t oxidize or become discolored. $169 at Mejuri

Diamonds Cluster Ring Mejuri Why have one diamond when you could have 11? This cluster will appeal to those who seek out something a little less conventional. Together, you get about three-quarters of a carat of total diamond weight, and the ring comes in both white and yellow gold. $1955 at Mejuri

Bezel Lab Grown Diamond Huggies Mejuri Not a fan of natural diamonds (or the industry)? Consider lab-grown. These earrings feature 12 lab-grown diamonds, which together shine bright enough to blind an admirer. Featuring hinge closures, they’re easy to put in and take off, so you don’t have to worry about fussing with a post or fishing a lost backing out of your hair or blouse. $381 at Mejuri

Diamond Tennis Necklace Mejuri Who says you can’t have a red carpet moment every single day? With five CTW, this tennis necklace is sure to make jaws drop. Like a longer look? The chain comes in 15.5- and 17.5-inch lengths and features a secure safety latch to ensure the necklace stays on until you want to take it off — which would be never, for us. $5015 at Mejuri

Bezel Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet Mejuri Can you tell we’ve got a thing for bezel settings? Add some bling to your wrist with this modern twist on the classic tennis bracelet. It comes in four different sizes, and carries almost a full carat of sustainable, lab-grown diamonds. $1360 at Mejuri

Patra Diamond Tennis Bracelet Mejuri Go big with a chunkier bracelet, which can give your outfit more of an impact. Set in triangles that flex effortlessly around the wrist, this natural diamond piece will turn heads. $1955 at Mejuri