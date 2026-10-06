“I Used To Delete Photos Because of My Hair Loss”

Karin Werlang remembers looking at photos of her with her new grandson and wanting to do something most proud grandparents decidedly don’t want to do: delete them.

Her daughter recently had a baby, which meant there was suddenly no shortage of photo opportunities. Someone was always snapping a shot when Werlang held him or made him smile. But when she looked through the sweet, new-grandchild moments afterward, her eyes went straight to her hair.

“I said, ‘Oh, look at that. I don’t have any hair. I look terrible,’” Werlang shares.

She’s now in her early 60s, but her locks hadn’t changed overnight. Werlang first noticed significant thinning about a decade ago, not long after she retired and lost a considerable amount of weight. One of the clearest signs was hiding in her beauty routine: She used to need a dozen rollers to set her hair. Eventually, she could style her full head with only five or six.

“It was half as much hair as it used to be,” she shares. “It was pretty dramatic, and I felt really awkward about it. I didn’t like how I felt.”

If you’ve ever compared the size of your ponytail to how thick it was 10 years ago or wondered when exactly your part started looking a little wider, you probably understand the feeling. And according to Werlang, plenty of her friends do too.

“Every woman over the age of 50 talks about how her hair is getting thinner or breaking,” she says. At her exercise classes, someone is always discussing a new treatment, product, or technique they’re trying. “Everyone’s looking for the thing to improve their hair.”

Werlang had done some research herself. She tried different over-the-counter products but didn't see the results she wanted. She also remembers one topical treatment leaving her locks feeling “gunky” — not exactly the look or feel she was going for.

Then she found RE:YOU’s Dual-Path Hair Revival Serum. And she never looked back.

How Werlang uses RE:YOU for healthier hair

Werlang keeps her routine simple: Every night before bed, she applies the serum directly to the areas where she’s noticed the most thinning. She started along the front of her hair, using the fine-point applicator to target her scalp. “It’s super easy to use,” she says.

By the time she finished her first bottle, something caught her eye in the mirror. “I said, ‘Oh my gosh, look at all those baby hairs growing in!’”

She’s now halfway through her second bottle and has started applying the serum more broadly. “I used to be completely bald [up front], and if you look now, you can see it’s full of baby hair,” she says.

Karin Werlang with her grandson after she began using RE:YOU Dual-Path Hair Revival Serum. “If you look now, you can see it’s full of baby hair,” she says.

The difference has also changed how she feels on camera. Her grandson is now about a year old, and the photos are still coming — only now, Werlang’s eyes aren't going straight to her dreaded hairline

“I have much fuller hair, and I’m much happier with how I look in those photos,” she says. “That’s a big difference for me.”

How does RE:YOU work for thinning hair?

Werlang noticed a difference in family pictures. But there’s also serious science behind the serum.

To develop the formula, RE:YOU scientists built an AI-enabled molecule discovery platform to evaluate more than 20 million compounds. The result was NOVOGRO, a proprietary technology designed to support hair growth through two pathways at once: inside the follicle, where the cells responsible for hair growth live, and around it, by supporting the scalp environment that delivers the oxygen and nutrients healthy hair needs.

“I could not find anything else on the market targeting both pathways simultaneously,” says Stella Cho, Ph.D., a bioengineer and one of the scientists behind RE:YOU.

Of course, cutting-edge technology only matters if it translates to actual hair growth. So RE:YOU put its serum head-to-head with minoxidil, one of the best-known hair-loss treatments, in a six-month, double-blind clinical trial with 190 participants.

And the three-month results are hard to brush off: At the 90-day readout, the RE:YOU group experienced an average of 18 percent more total hair growth than the minoxidil group. Participants also experienced 58 percent less shedding over the same period.

The science may be complex, but Werlang’s measure of success is pretty simple: more hair.

Ready for fuller hair?