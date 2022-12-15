Quinta Brunson Believes in the Power of the Workplace Comedy

Share

Plus, what teachers say about her show, Abbott Elementary.

Quinta Brunson is taking the world by storm. In case you haven’t heard, this actor, writer, and showrunner created the Emmy-winning mockumentary series Abbott Elementary, which details the lives of overworked (yet enthusiastic) public school teachers. In the latest episode of Next Question, Brunson sat down with Katie to chat about the inspiration behind Abbott and how the subject matter came from a very personal place. The two also chat about the roles teachers play in our lives — and why they should absolutely be paid more for the work they do. Plus, Brunson dives into how her upbringing shaped her personality — and explains why she lived “so much life” in her 20s in L.A.

Here are some of our favorite moments:

Katie Couric: You came up with the idea for Abbott Elementary because your mom was a kindergarten teacher and she used to come home and regale you with stories, right?

Quinta Brunson: Yes, I spent so much time with my mom in schools and in her classes. I like to create stories about a world I know very well — I like to know the smell of that world, all those details. And aside from what people take away from Abbott, I really wanted to make a workplace comedy. That was my goal: just a 22-minute sitcom no more poignant than any of the other workplace comedies. But I think with a show like Abbott, naturally the heart comes out differently. The lessons that people learn from the show come out because of how me and the writers write — we’re big on humor and humanity.

Because of that, people get a lot more from the show. But my goal is to keep it a workplace comedy, like The Office or Just Shoot Me.

I’m curious about what responses you’re hearing from teachers.

Teachers are interesting because we usually talk about feeling “seen” in terms of race or sex, but not with a profession.

What’s so unique about teaching is that it’s this marginalized part of the government workforce. We have to have teachers — in order for you and I to sit here and talk, we had to learn English. Teachers make that happen, but they’re paid so little. They’re overlooked, and under-appreciated. But they should be the most revered profession, next to doctors.

Teachers say they feel seen in the sense that we’re showing appreciation for what they do, and for their actual work. Teachers aren’t just someone who stands in front of a chalkboard but I think that’s the way a lot of America, unfortunately, looks at teachers.

Teachers thank me for appreciating what they do and knowing that it’s more than just babysitting. It’s a hard job. They deserve so much more money.

You’re 33 now: Tell me a little bit about your 20s.

I loved my 20s — I really lived it up. I’m so proud of that, to the point where it makes me sad when I see other kids not doing it. I didn’t graduate from Temple University — I just left and came out to L.A. around 23. I had some breakups, had some fun, and I started working at Apple out here. I made new friends, went where I could with the little money I had, like Palm Springs, and Joshua Tree.

It was around 2014 when Instagram got video. I was already practicing comedy and doing improv. I really wanted to make it big, by going to SNL or somehow finding my way to making my own show. But I started making these little videos with no intention of going viral or anything. It was just, I’ll make these little videos for my friends to watch. They went super-viral, so I started serializing them, which was exciting because it made me feel like, I don’t know what I’m doing and I don’t know why I’m doing it, but I’m enjoying this idea. Serializing makes your work sort of a universe, like a “show.”

I made a lot of money from selling T-shirts with the catchphrases [from my videos]. But eventually, that money ran out and I needed a job. And honestly, I missed the stability of a job. I didn’t like the idea of having to sell T-shirts and make weird appearances for money. I thought, I’d rather have a nine-to-five than live like this. I started working at Buzzfeed, which wound up being the perfect job for me because I was able to be creative, have an audience, and have a consistent income for a very long time. I worked there for three years.

While being at that company, my income grew and I was able to save, which I had never been able to do in my life. I was finally able to put money away, which wound up being important for me later. My 20s were just a lot of building, career-wise.

I was a young single woman for most of my 20s. I really enjoyed that time. I think I come off as a little unassuming, but I lived a lot of life during that time. A lot of relationships, a lot of experimenting, a lot of fun.

Listen to Katie's full interview with Brunson below.




