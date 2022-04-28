Next Question

Subscribe
Next Question April 28, 2022

Katie Talks to Molly Shannon About Mourning, Her Memoir, and Her Career

By Katie Couric Media

molly shannon

Learn about the comedic legend’s tragic background and how it changed the course of her life.

If you don’t know Molly Shannon beyond the people she personifies in front of a camera, you would never guess that her life has been filled with immense tragedy. 

The actress, whose new memoir Hello Molly just hit shelves, is known for her characters on SNL, which she was on from 1995 to 2001, and more recently hilarious shows like The White Lotus and The Other Two. But before she was a superstar, she had to grapple with a lot of death at a very young age. 

Her memoir opens with a car crash in the summer of 1969 that claimed the lives of Shannon’s mom, Peggy Keating; her 25-year-old cousin, Fran; and her 3-year-old sister, Katie. Shannon was just 4 at the time. Her father, Jim Shannon, who had been drinking at a party in honor of a family member’s high school graduation, was driving the two hours home.

“There is no way to know exactly what happened that night, though my gut tells me he fell asleep at the wheel. But would he have fallen asleep without the drinking? It still keeps me up at night sometimes but, in the end, all that is relevant is that it changed our lives forever,” Shannon writes.

In her memoir, Shannon explores this event, her relationship with her father, and, of course, her career. Katie had Shannon on her podcast, Next Question to dive even further into her rollercoaster of a life. On this week’s episode, learn about all the turning points and pivotal relationships in Shannon’s life, leading up to her memoir and newest series, I Love That For You.

More About

Next Question
a black woman's arm holding a glass of champagne a black woman's arm holding a glass of champagne
April 26, 2022

Why Alcoholism Is More Complex for Black Women and How Khadi Oluwatoyin Is Filling the Gap in Treatment

It’s hard to see you have a problem when nobody around sees it. That was the experience of Khadi Oluwatoyin, the founder of Sober Black Girls Club. Growing up, Oluwatoyin excelled academically, a point of pride for both Oluwatoyin and her parents. Her family didn’t drink or keep alcohol in the house, and Oluwatoyin distinctly […]
moms and drinking podcast episode moms and drinking podcast episode
April 21, 2022

Why “Mom Juice” Culture Is Problematic 

A quick Google search for “mom juice” brings up hundreds of wine glasses, drink koozies, and T-shirts all emblazoned with the colloquialism. There’s even a wine brand officially called Mom Juice.  So, what is “mom juice”? Well, if you walked into a bar and ordered a glass of it, chances are you’d get a hefty […]
Elizabeth Vargas Elizabeth Vargas
April 21, 2022

News Veteran Elizabeth Vargas on Seeking Help for Alcohol Addiction

In 2013, Elizabeth Vargas was one of the most successful journalists working at ABC News. In addition to appearing frequently on Good Morning America, Vargas covered major breaking news events like 9/11, the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, and the death of Muhammad Ali.  But behind her seemingly perfect professional exterior, Vargas was hiding a […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events