Next Question September 23, 2021

We Have the Trailer for Katie’s New Season of Next Question — And This Time, the Podcast Gets Personal

The new season starts 9/30, and brand-new episodes air every Thursday.

A new season of Next Question with Katie Couric is right around the corner, and this season, Katie’s getting candid. Today, we get to share a taste of it with you, thanks to the launch of the trailer!

In some ways, this season of the pod will be like previous ones — Katie’s going to talk to fascinating public figures about news, culture, and everything in between. But this time, Katie’s also in the hot seat. In conjunction with the release of her memoir Going There on Oct. 26 (preorder it now!), Katie is going there. Throughout the season, she’ll be revisiting the highs, and lows, of her career and personal life.  

As a lead-up to the book’s release, Next Question will be sharing exclusive, podcast-only conversations between Katie and some of her closest friends, family, and confidants. This season will take fans and listeners behind the scenes of both the making of her memoir and her extraordinary (and sometimes tumultuous) life. Katie will also explore some of the biggest news stories — and the people behind them — that she’s covered over the decades. Come for Katie’s signature curiosity and no-holds-barred interviews, but stay for her takes on the astounding events she’s witnessed over the years.

We promise this season is the perfect companion to her book and the conversations she’ll be having on her book tour.

The new season of Next Question starts Sept. 30th, and brand new episodes air every Thursday.

