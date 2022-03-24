Next Question

Subscribe
Next Question March 24, 2022

Amanda Seyfried on Playing the Tech World’s Most Master Manipulator

By Emily Pinto

amanda seyfried

Seyfried talks embodying Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the new Hulu series, The Dropout.

If you think Amanda Seyfried is nothing but a Mean Girl, think again. In the new Hulu series The Dropout, based on the explosive podcast of the same name, Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes, the medical technology wunderkind who managed to con some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley into investing in her half-baked medical device company, Theranos. In this week’s episode of Next Question, Katie talks to Seyfried about how she came to both embody and identify with the convicted former Theranos founder.

If you’ve seen any interviews with Holmes, you know she’s got a very distinct way of speaking, dressing, and interacting. Seyfried’s transformation into Holmes is spectacular, down to the strange inflection in her forcibly deep voice and the strained smile she wears for the cameras.

So, how exactly did Seyfried come to embody Holmes so fully? “I started by studying the deposition tapes,” she tells Katie. “When you have that many hours of footage of somebody just sitting there with one camera, and you’re just staring at them, you don’t miss a thing.”

When Katie asks Seyfried to “do the voice,” she willingly obliges, telling Katie, “The accent is just really about the way her mouth moves…I had an easier time doing it after I had Covid because I was coughing so much that my register got much deeper.”

Although she’s got the voice and mannerisms down pat, Seyfried has never actually met Holmes, which she admits she’s glad about: “I don’t think I would’ve been able to play her. I would have felt bad.” Katie on the other hand had a very personal experience with Holmes back at the height of Theranos’ fame. Katie says, “I went to her office and we talked, and she got tears in her eyes when she told me how she wanted to help people with cancer. I think she knew that my husband had died of cancer, and I’ve done so much cancer advocacy work. She seemed to care so deeply.”

Seyfried isn’t sure if Katie’s experience with Holmes was genuine or just another example of Holmes’ master manipulation. She says, “That story makes me really uncomfortable…I want to believe the good. I think she really believed the tech was working. But I’m skeptical.”

To hear more of Katie’s interview with Amanda Seyfried, make sure to listen to this week’s episode of Next Question.

More About

Next Question
reshma saujani reshma saujani
March 17, 2022

Now That Millions of Women Have Left Their Jobs, What Do Working Moms Really Need?

This week on Next Question, Katie is tackling a big issue: the unique challenges women are facing as they return to the office. To better understand why the pandemic impacted women so drastically and what we can do about it, Katie asked an expert: Reshma Saujani, the former CEO of Girls Who Code. Saujani started […]
a woman looks at illustrated Covid particles a woman looks at illustrated Covid particles
March 15, 2022

How Biases in Medicine Make Living With Long Covid Harder for Black Patients

It’s well documented that people of color, particularly Black Americans, have been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic. Black people had contracted the virus at three times the rate of white people and were twice as likely to die from Covid-19, according to data from the first wave of the pandemic. Now clinicians fear that […]
illustration of a woman with long covid symptoms illustration of a woman with long covid symptoms
March 10, 2022

What Doctors Want You to Know About Long Covid

At this point, most everyone’s heard of long Covid. Stories abound of once perfectly healthy people who now suffer from brain fog and fatigue, or who have become completely debilitated because of the disorder. Akiko Iwasaki, MD, a professor at the Yale School of Medicine, told us she fears a “parallel pandemic” of long Covid […]