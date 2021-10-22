Culture October 22, 2021

Woman Dies After Prop Gun ‘Discharged by Alec Baldwin’: Latest Updates

By Holly Thomas

Baldwin was reportedly “in tears,” and an investigation is underway.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has died and director Joel Souza is injured after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the forthcoming movie Rust in New Mexico on Thursday.

Hutchins was airlifted by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she was pronounced dead. She was 42 years old. Souza, 48, has received emergency treatment for his injuries at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.

The Sheriff’s office has released a statement saying that Hutchins and Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer, and actor.” 

An investigation is underway, and the cast and crew of Rust are said to be “devastated.” Baldwin has reportedly been questioned and was in tears after the tragic incident.

