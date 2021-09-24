Share

2020 saw the greatest single-year jump in murders since at least 1960.

In 2020, the U.S. saw its sharpest rise in murders since the country began keeping count in 1960, according to a new FBI report. Here are a few takeaways from the data.

A chilling epidemic

Murders rose by 29% in 2020 compared to the previous year — the largest single-year jump on record. The FBI tallied around 21,500 murders across the country last year, still less than some especially bloody years in the 90s. Every region saw an uptick, and for the 32nd straight year, Louisiana had the highest murder rate of any state.

Why is there so much murder in the U.S.?

Analysts have pointed to a number of things, from stress caused by the pandemic to a pullback by police in response to criticism after the murder of George Floyd. Another factor is the sharp rise in gun sales: About 77 percent of murders in 2020 were committed with a firearm, the highest share on record. Mass shootings this year are also on the rise — including yesterday’s tragic grocery store shooting in Collierville, Tenn., which left one person dead and 14 injured.

Where do we stand in 2021?

Murders are still rising this year compared to last but at a much slower rate. Some cities like Portland and Las Vegas are seeing big increases, while others like NYC and Chicago are seeing numbers on par with last year. St. Louis (which had the country’s highest murder rate in 2020) saw a decline.