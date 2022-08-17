Lifestyle August 17, 2022

Why are Animals Lying Down Like That?

By Holly Thomas

High Angle View Of Dog S Legs Spread Out On Floor In A Sploot Position

You may have spotted squirrels exhibiting a very peculiar posture in the park.

If you’ve made it out to the park amid the hot weather lately, you may have come across a rather odd sight.

Squirrels across America have been spotted lying splayed out on the ground, arms and legs outstretched in an inelegant but let’s face it, hilarious posture.

Some people have been understandably concerned for the creatures, but there’s a reassuring logic behind this unusual behavior.

“If you see a squirrel lying down like this, don’t worry, it’s just fine. On hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting,” New York’s Department of Parks & Recreation said.

As the BBC explains, many smaller mammals have less fur covering their bellies, so keeping them low to the ground can be an effective way of lowering their body temperature on hot days. This technique is referred to as “splooting.”

That’s why you’ll typically see squirrels — and other animals — “sploot” in shady or rocky areas, where the ground is likely to be cooler. Many people may have noticed pets, particularly small dogs or puppies, attempting the same trick.

“It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping,” NYC parks explained.

Dan Blumstein, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, told AccuWeather that he first heard the term “splooting” in reference to corgis, who are known for lying flat on their stomach and stretching their hind legs straight out behind them. He prefers a different expression for squirrels, though.

“I always referred to this as ‘doing the rug’ because the animals looked like bear or lion rugs… the ones where the head was still attached!” Blumstein said.

