Shanquella Robinson Died on Vacation, and It’s Being Investigated as an Attack

Last month, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson arrived in a resort town on the southern tip of Baja California in Mexico with six friends. She was found dead the next day. Initial reports suggested she died of alcohol poisoning, but investigators began to delve deeper into the case after Robinson was seen in a violent viral video. Here’s what’s known so far about the developing case.

What happened to Shanquella Robinson in Mexico?

Robinson and her friends arrived in San José del Cabo on Oct. 28. The following day a doctor was called to attend to Robinson at the vacation rental where she and her friends were staying, according to a police report obtained by the Charlotte Observer. The doctor was told Robinson had “drunk a lot of alcohol.” At the time, she was allegedly dehydrated and unable to communicate, but her vital signs were stable.

According to the police report, the doctor wanted to bring Robinson to a hospital but her friends insisted she remain there. An ambulance was called after Robinson began to have a seizure. When no pulse was found, the doctor and a friend performed CPR, but couldn’t revive her.

Robinson’s mother, Salamondra Robinson, told a Charlotte news station that her daughter’s friends called her the next day saying that she had died of alcohol poisoning. However, a death certificate listed the cause of death as “severe spinal cord injury.”

Robinson’s parents have since been demanding answers. “All I’ve been doing is just crying trying to figure out what happened,” Robinson’s father, Bernard Robinson, said.

The disturbing video of Shanquella Robinson that changed the course of the case

Earlier this month, a video began circulating online that, according to Robinson’s father, shows his daughter being brutally beaten. In the video, blows are repeatedly delivered to a person’s head and body. At one point, a man can be heard saying: “Quella, can you at least fight back?”

“It was her,” Bernard Robinson told The New York Times. “She’s not a fighter. She didn’t believe in drama. She wasn’t raised like that.”

Who killed Shanquella Robinson?

Mexican prosecutors have determined that Robinson died of a “direct attack, not an accident.” They’ve issued an arrest warrant for a suspect, who they believe committed femicide (the killing of a woman because of her gender) and confirmed is a friend of the victim’s.

The FBI has also opened an investigation. Neither agency has identified the suspect, but Mexican authorities have said that she’s a U.S. citizen currently in the U.S. and are seeking to extradite her.