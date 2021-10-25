White Supremacists Are Back in Charlottesville — Their Trial Begins Today

Share

Nine Charlottesville citizens who were victims of hate group violence are finally being represented in court.

Four years since the deadly “Unite the Right” march and rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Integrity First for America has advanced a civil lawsuit on behalf of nine Charlottesville citizens who were victims of hate group violence there in August of 2017.

We sat down with Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First, who broke down the essentials ahead of the trial, which starts October 25.