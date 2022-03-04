What’s Happening To Ukraine’s Pets?

Share

As Russia invades, images of dogs and cats accompanying their humans to the border are flooding social media.

News sites and social media feeds are saturated with images coming out of Ukraine. From people crowded into subway stations to hide from Russian shelling, to train platforms packed with people hoping to reach the border, the portrait of human suffering is overwhelming. Yet even amidst the inconceivable tragedy of what’s happening in the country, one dimension of the Ukrainian experience is increasingly capturing people’s attention.

A student holds his pet cat after arriving at the airport in Chennai on March 4, 2022, following their evacuation from Ukraine due to Russia’s invasion. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Just over a week after Russia invaded, more than a million people have fled Ukraine. And one of the many striking elements of the images capturing this exodus is the number of pets that appear to be accompanying them.

Adults and children carrying small dogs and cats, or accompanied by larger dogs walking or sitting by their side, feature in almost every photo. And no wonder.

A girl sits with her dog and cat in the Dorohozhychi subway station, which has been turned into a bomb shelter on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Constant Russian shelling puts Ukraine’s animals in danger

“The devastation caused by some of these rocket attacks, that open environment full of glass, concrete and metal is dangerous to people but also to animals,” James Sawyer, UK director of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat.

“Local supplies are running out, one of the two animal shelters we support has been damaged by shells, losing one of the animals,” he adds.

A young woman arriving from Ukraine clutches her dog as they wait to cross into Poland at the Korczowa crossing on March 02, 2022. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Refugee Kyryl, aged 9, from Kyiv arrives with his pet dog Hugo at the Hungarian border town of Zahony. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Some Ukrainians are staying behind to look after animals in shelters

Unable to safely put people on the ground, organizations like the IFAW are providing emergency aid remotely. Meanwhile, some Ukrainians feel such a responsibility towards the animals in their care that they’re staying put even as the Russian assault grows more intense.

Journalist Erin Burnett, who’s been following the invasion on the ground, tweeted a story of the owners of a cat cafe in Lviv who are remaining in the city as they refuse to abandon the 20 cats that they foster.

A place is made up of so many tiny stories. And each one is big. The cat cafe is open because the owners say – there are 20 cats here to feed. “This is our life”. They will not leave. pic.twitter.com/jZDKHZPINi — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) February 25, 2022

This man in Ukraine is wearing a helmet and a gun, while carrying a fish tank and a cat carrier through Kyiv.



He reportedly took them out of an apartment which was damaged by shelling.



📸: Mikhail Palinchak / Reuters pic.twitter.com/th17d6HYCv — Tom Williams (@tom__williams) February 27, 2022

One man wearing a battle helmet was pictured carrying a fish tank and cat cage out of an apartment reportedly damaged by shelling.

The Albanian Times meanwhile shared a story of a tiny puppy spotted by Ukrainian soldiers, who has now joined their ranks. Little Rambo, as they’ve called him, is now standing guard in their post.

Animals on the move are getting help on Ukraine’s borders

As for animals on the move, PETA Germany has been on the border trying to shepherd them out safely. The organization tweeted that staff are “providing animal food, blankets, and support for people and their animal companions at the Ukrainian border.”

Staff from @PETADeutschland are providing animal food, blankets, and support for people and their animal companions at the Ukrainian border. Watch our blog to keep up-to-date with the incredible work they are doing ♥️ https://t.co/RwPcV2G9Qv #AnimalsOfUkraine #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/YgLIzzYKhT — PETA UK (@PETAUK) March 1, 2022

Jennifer White, a representative from PETA, told the BBC that two tonnes of cat and dog food have been donated with the help of partner groups in neighboring countries like Romania. Blankets are also being offered to people who’ve been walking vast distances.

Ukraine’s neighbors relax their rules on pets

Romania, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Slovenia, Hungary, and Poland have all relaxed their rules on pets, meaning refugees traveling out of Ukraine can bring their animals. In Poland, funding has even been made available for the accommodation and vaccination of pets.

A pet dog arrives at the Hungarian border town of Zahony on a train that has come from Ukraine on March 02, 2022. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Safe Haven, a family-run animal shelter based in Galti, Romania, is providing help at three of the customs points into eastern Romania: Giugiulesti and Oancea on the Moldova-Romania border, and Isacea on the Ukrainian border. Their work involves donating, food, blankets, and other necessities for pets, as well as providing longer-term help with acquiring pet passports, sorting microchips, and getting vaccinations.

Help for pets of men forced to stay in Ukraine

Because Ukrainian men aged 18-30 aren’t allowed to leave the country under martial law, Safe Haven is also offering foster homes to the pets of some single men who are compelled to stay behind, but want to keep their pets safe.

A dog stuffed in a bag near the Lviv railway station on March 2, 2022, in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo By Pau Venteo/Europa Press via Getty Images)

A note of caution for animal lovers watching this unfold

There’s something uniquely relatable and affecting about people clutching their beloved pets, even in the most extreme and unimaginable situations. But it’s important to keep the broader implications of the circumstances that brought them there top of mind.

Reports last year that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally approved rescue dog evacuations out of Afghanistan over Afghan citizens who had worked for the British in the country provoked a huge — and warranted — backlash. People rightly pointed out the injustice of leaving people to die “like animals,” while shuttling pets to safety.

If the photos of people carrying animals to safety help you to connect with what’s happening in Ukraine in a more “real” sense, that’s a good thing. But it’s crucial to keep our priorities straight when considering the awful impact of war.