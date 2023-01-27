What We Know About Tyre Nichols’ Death So Far

Share

Officials are calling for calm ahead of footage being released on January 27.

Five police officers have been charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in hospital on January 10, three days after a traffic stop in Memphis. The officers, who are also Black, have also been fired from the force following an internal investigation.

The incident has sharpened the public’s already intense focus on police brutality, and it’s clear from the relevant authorities’ response that they’re well aware of the damage it has done to already dire relations — and broken trust — between the police and minority groups.

Memphis City Council Chairman Martavius Jones told CNN that he hopes the charges will reassure the community that Nichols’ death is being taken seriously. Video footage of the arrest is due to be released on the evening of January 27, and officials are calling for the public to remain calm.

“Our next step is going to see what the video actually looks like, and we hope that since we’ve delivered this accountability, that the community will accept that steps are being taken to bring justice to those individuals responsible for this act,” Jones said.

Nichols’ mother, Ravaughn Wells, has urged protesters to remain peaceful in the face of what will no doubt be deeply upsetting footage.

“I don’t want us burning up our cities, tearing up the streets, because that’s not what my son stood for,” she said.

What happened during the arrest?

Nichols was apprehended by officers on January 7 due to suspected reckless driving. He fled the vehicle and was pursued by several officers. According to a statement from Memphis police, “a confrontation occurred” between officers and the vehicle’s driver — later identified as Nichols.”

Officers gave chase, apprehended him, and “another confrontation occurred,” resulting in Nichols’ arrest, police said. Nichols was so badly injured during the encounter that he was later transported to the hospital, where he died three days later.

An autopsy commissioned by Nichols’ family revealed that the cause of death was “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”

Nichols’ family attorney Ben Crump told CNN that the incident, which was caught on camera, will “remind you of Rodney King in many regards.” King was beaten savagely by Los Angeles police after evading arrest in 1991. A man filmed the altercation from his balcony and sent the footage into a news station, and it circulated around the world, causing a public uproar.

“Being assaulted, battered, punched, kicked, tased, pepper sprayed. It is very troubling,” Crump said of Nichols’ arrest.

The official response

As is standard in such circumstances, the five officers involved were initially relieved of duty while Memphis police, the TBI and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office investigated the incident. Government civil servant employees must undergo a procedural process before their positions are terminated. The statement released by the City of Memphis stressed that it was working through this “quickly and appropriately.”

“After reviewing various sources of information involving this incident, I have found that it is necessary to take immediate and appropriate action,” Chief Davis said in a statement released January 15. “Today, the department is serving notice to the officers involved of the impending administrative actions.”

Each of the officers involved in the arrest now faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression.

During a press conference on Thursday, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy made reference to an apparent delay in seeking medical aid for Nichols after he was injured during the confrontation.

“There was another altercation at a nearby location at which the serious injuries were experienced by Mr. Nichols,” Mulroy continued. “After some period of time of waiting around afterward, he was taken away by an ambulance.”

Local authorities have continued to emphasize the seriousness with which the incident is being treated, and how that has been reflected in the speed of the investigation. After charges against the officers were announced on Thursday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said: “We have worked to get a resolution to these matters in record time because we take them extremely seriously.”

Fresh skepticism over crime-fighting tactics

It’s been revealed that the officers allegedly involved in assaulting Nichols were members of the city’s lauded new “SCORPION Unit.” The title stands for the Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods.

“The Scorpion unit was involved,” Mulroy confirmed during Thursday’s conference.

Tyre Nichols’ death has fed into public skepticism over the efficacy of specialized units targeting violent crime, as “hot spot” policing tends to come at a steep cost. While the approach has been shown to curb gun violence, law enforcement involved can often run into legal trouble.

According to a study by Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research released in 2018: “Without sufficient professionalism, oversight and accountability, such units can cause serious harm to individuals in the communities they are supposed to protect and to the department’s reputation, undermining its long-term effectiveness.”