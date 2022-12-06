What To Look For in Georgia’s Senate Runoff

Share

This race is far from a done deal.

Georgians have been flooded with TV ads, mail, radio messages and fundraising appeals for weeks, and on December 6, it all finally comes to a head.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will face his Republican rival Herschel Walker in the state’s runoff election. Warnock, who has appealed to moderates and independents over the course of his campaign, has enjoyed an early lead over Walker, who’s focused on consolidating the state’s strong GOP base, but the race is far from a done deal.

“There is still a path for Herschel Walker to win this race,” Warnock said after a campaign stop here Monday. “If there’s anything I worry about it’s that people will think we don’t need their voice. We do. We need you to show up.”

Katie caught up with Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to get a clear picture of the mood in the state as the race draws to a close.

“More than 1.8 million people have already cast early ballots,” explains Bluestein. “We think that tends to favor Senator Warnock because a disproportionately high number of black voters have already voted. That’s good news for Democrats here in the state where 90% plus of Black voters tend to back Democrats. Also, more people have voted in democratic strongholds than Republican strongholds by far — more good news for Senator Warnock. But look, no one on the Democratic campus is doing a victory lap right now. They know that anything could happen on election day. And they also know that Republicans tend to dominate in Georgia on Election Day voting.”

