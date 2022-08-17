Inside the Search for Missing Teen Kiely Rodni — and Why Other Cases Don’t Get the Same Attention

Share

The 16-year-old was last seen at a party near Tahoe National Forest.

The disappearance of a high school graduate from California is entering its 13th day as authorities urge the public for tips. Sixteen-year-old Kiely Rodni, who had graduated early, disappeared after attending a gathering near Tahoe National Forest on August 6.

Rodni, who is 5’7” with blonde hair and hazel eyes, went to a party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, which had as many as 300 attendees. At 11:30 p.m., Rodni texted her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, to inform her that she planned to leave the party at 12:15 a.m. and head home. Rodni-Nieman told ABC News, “I told her to be safe and that I loved her. And she said, ‘Ok, mom, I love you, too.”

Kiely Rodni then spoke on the phone with her friend Samantha Smith at 12:36 a.m. It was “the last call anybody had with her,” Smith told The Independent.

“We said ‘love you, good night. Get home safe,’” Smith said.

When was Kiely Rodni last seen?

Rodni drove off in her 2013 silver Honda CRV and has not been seen since. Her cell phone last pinged near the campground at 12:33 a.m. — around the time of her call with Smith — and appeared to turn off afterward.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of Rodni about six hours before her disappearance depicting the teen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickie’s pants, a black grommet belt, and black Vans. Later, authorities released an image of a pink-and-white Odd Future sweatshirt, which the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Rodni was seen wearing in a video at the party.

What are the authorities doing to find Kiely Rodni?

In a tearful video posted to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Rodni’s mother told the public, “We just want her home. We’re so scared and we miss her so much.” She implored her daughter, “Kiely, we love you and if you see this, please just come home” before urging anyone with information to come forward and share it. A tip line has been established at (530) 581-6320 option 7.

Since it began on August 7, multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, have gotten involved in the search for Rodni. However, for the time being, “We are going to have to switch modes and kind of focus on the investigative end,” captain Sam Brown of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference on Monday. “We’re going to continue to try to do the best that we can to keep things moving forward,” he said, after saying that authorities will continue to look for any clues or tips.

Captain Brown said the search for Rodni has taken over 9,000 man hours and has included aerial and water searches. Her disappearance has been covered in outlets such as The Guardian, The Independent, and the New York Post, among others. Rodni-Niemann told The Independent, “The lack of forward movement in new information in this case has not been for a lack of resources or personnel or of want.”

What about Juan Almanza Zavala and Janette Pantoja?

But, unfortunately, not all disappearances in this country receive the same level of manpower and attention. Two other people, Juan Almanza Zavala and Janette Pantoja, disappeared on August 6, the same day as Rodni. The pair were on their way back from a car show in Nevada when their phones last pinged in Nevada County, California, about 75 miles from the Prosser Family Campground. Although authorities do not believe the two cases are related, Pantoja’s sister finds the disparity in law enforcement attention frustrating. “How is it that they’re doing a big deal for her but not making a big deal for our family member?” Alejandra Pantoja told Fox 6 Now. “It’s not OK.”

According to Missing NPF, a database of people who have been missing or been found dead on federally managed lands, there have been a number of BIPOC who have gone missing in national parks, but their cases haven’t made national headlines.

The term “missing white woman syndrome” was coined by the late journalist Gwen Ifill to encapsulate how the disappearances of white women are extensively covered in the media, while disappearances of BIPOC remain largely uncovered — all while Black and Indigenous people make up a disproportionate percentage of missing persons cases relative to their share of the U.S. population. In 2020, nearly 34 percent of the girls and women who were reported missing in the National Crime Information Center were Black, despite Black women comprising 15 percent of the U.S. female population.

In Wyoming alone, a January 2021 report found that Indigenous people made up 15 percent of missing persons cases entered into NCIC while Indigenous people comprise less than three percent of the state’s population. Furthermore, 76 percent of missing white people received news coverage while they were still missing, while Indigenous people were more likely to have articles written about their disappearances only after they were found deceased.

Missing white woman syndrome is a problem that has been getting increasing attention since the coverage of Gabby Petito’s 2021 disappearance.

David Robinson, whose son Daniel Robinson went missing in the Arizona desert in June 2021, said the comparative lack of attention his son’s disappearance received was “hurtful”. Daniel, a geologist, disappeared from a work site on June 23, 2021. Almost a month later, his 2017 blue-gray Jeep Renegade was found by a rancher a few miles from the site. Daniel has not been seen since.

Sixteen-year-old Asia Wilbon disappeared from her home in Kent, Washington in February 2020 and has yet to be located, Our Black Girls reports.

Toni Jacobs, the mother of 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs, who vanished after heading out for the night in September 2016, told CNN that while “I don’t want any parent to go through what I’ve gone through,” the differing treatment her daughter’s case received from law enforcement “does frustrate me.”

There are a number of individuals and organizations seeking to end the racial disparity in coverage of missing BIPOC. Derrica and Natalie Wilson launched the Black and Missing Foundation in May 2008 to help bring awareness to Black missing persons cases. They’ve helped close to 400 families receive closure or reunite with their loved one. Journalist Erika Marie Rivers started Our Black Girls in 2018 to tell the stories of missing Black women. And in July, Washington became the first state to create a missing persons alert specifically for Indigenous people.

“I think for a lot of people just understanding that it’s a problem really was eye-opening,” Soledad O’Brien, who produced a 4-part docuseries about Black and Missing, told KCM in February 2022. “I’ve definitely seen a difference.”

Anyone with information on Pantoja and Alamanza Zavala’s whereabouts is asked to call Yuba City police at 530-822-4661. Anyone with information on Kiely Rodni’s whereabouts is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320.