The travel influencer’s disappearance is prompting pleas for help from both her family and investigators.

Twenty-two-year-old Gabby Petito was taking a cross-country road trip when she mysteriously disappeared — and now her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is being named as a person of interest after refusing to cooperate with investigators. Here’s what we know about the case that has since sparked nationwide attention.

Who is Gabby Petito?

The travel influencer had been working as a Florida pharmacy technician to save money for the months-long trip. She’s described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say she also has several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “let it be.”

When was Gabby Petito last heard from?

She was last in contact with her family in late August, when the couple was driving from Salt Lake City, Utah to visit Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. They’d been documenting their travels in a white Ford van on social media using the hashtag “van life.”

Are there any clues?

The couple’s van is currently being processed by authorities, and on Thursday, the Moab City Police Department in Utah released chilling bodycam footage showing Petito sobbing after an alleged physical altercation with Laundrie less than a month after she was reported missing by her family. “We’ve been fighting all morning,” she was recorded saying. “He wouldn’t let me in the car before…he told me I needed to calm down.” According to a police report, Petito had slapped Laundrie after an argument, but the two told the responding officer that neither wanted to press charges before agreeing to separate for the night.

What about Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie?

Laundrie arrived back at his home in North Port, Fla., on Sept. 1 in the couple’s shared van without Petito. Despite pleas from her family and police, he remains uncooperative per the advice of his lawyer, though no criminality has been suspected and the investigation is being treated as a missing person’s case.

The FBI is calling on anyone with information on Petito’s whereabouts to contact its tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5324.

Could this be a link to the Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte cast?

Police are separately looking into whether there may be a possible connection between Petito’s disappearance and the murders of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte, a couple who were last seen alive in Moab right around the time of the police incident between Petito and Laundrie.