News May 31, 2022

‘What Can You Do?’ ‘What Can You Say?’ During These Dark Times, I Have a Few Ideas

By Steven Petrow

A woman mourns in Uvalde

“Witnessing kindness inspires kindness, causing it to spread like a virus.”

I awoke to a dark memory the day after the Uvalde murders. A few years ago I’d read a newspaper story titled, “Woman Killed By Falling Debris.” An architect, walking to work in Manhattan, on a cold, rainy Tuesday morning, found herself in the wrong place at the wrong time. A chunk of terra cotta from a 105-year-old high-rise office building broke loose, fatally injuring the woman, a mother of three and the grandmother of one, in an instant.

Life, interrupted.

Among the many tributes written about this woman — let me name her, Erica Tishman, was this one: “To every opportunity, meeting, or event, she always brought her full self.” That’s the line that I remembered as I woke up last Wednesday. As I showered and got dressed, I asked myself, “how can I bring my full self with me today?” And tomorrow, and the next day. What does that even mean? 

This is not an idle question or an existential one for me — or many I know — right now. Since the shooting murders of 19 school kids and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. I’ve felt empty, heartsick, gutted, and angry. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to say. 

In an instant, life changes. Life ends. Families and communities are torn asunder. I want to bury my head in the sand; at the same time, I am raging and want to turn that emotion into light rather than fire.

Listening to the radio, I hear both sides in the gun control debate follow their much-frayed playbooks. I can hardly pay attention; we’ve heard all this so many times now. Columbine High School. Sandy Hook Elementary. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Republicans call for arming teachers and students. The Texas governor says this is a mental health issue. And Democrats, once again, push for “sensible gun control.” What do we do? Likely nothing. This is the very definition of Sisyphean, a task that is “both laborious and futile.” 

I’ve spent much of the past several days talking to friends. Because I am a journalist, I get more than my fair share of questions. “How can we make a difference?” “How do I stop crying?” “What do I do about the rage consuming me?” 

Frankly, I don’t know how we find the answer to the gun debate in this country. I don’t know how we protect kids in schools, moviegoers in theaters, worshippers in church, and shoppers in supermarkets. 

The other night I went to bed in a deep muddle. But when I woke up — with the memory of the woman killed by falling debris — I found a sense of clarity, if not urgency, about what we can say, and what we can do to help each other. I went online and re-read the emotional eulogy written by Erica Tishman’s husband who told mourners at her funeral that every morning from the day the two met in 1982, he would take her face in his hands, kiss her before leaving for work, and tell her that he loved her.

In other words, he brought his full self, his full heart to his sweetheart every day. And that is my answer, right now, to what can we do, what can we say. I made a pan of brownies for friends one morning. I texted one of my two sisters-in-law that she’s my favorite (with a wink of course) because she’s home with Covid. I kissed my puppy. I asked my Facebook friends, “how are you doing?” (and heard an earful back.) I made a donation to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence (and I hope you will, too). Oh, and I was on the receiving end of various “gifts,” too. Out of the blue, a dear friend emailed me, writing, “Hey, I love you.” A different friend told me, “we need to be here for each other.” 

“Witnessing kindness inspires kindness, causing it to spread like a virus,” wrote Stanford researcher, Jamil Zaki.

I’m not going to pretend that my advice to reach out to friends and strangers will solve the gun debate. But right now, we need to get tomorrow, and the next day, and the day after that. How can you bring your full self to those you care about, maybe even those you don’t know — yet? And how can you spread the love? I think you know.

Steven Petrow is an award-winning journalist and author who’s written for the Washington Post and New York Times

More About

News
Gun Safety Rally Gun Safety Rally
May 31, 2022

What’s Next in America’s Battle for Gun Safety?

Two weeks ago, gun manufacturer Daniel Defense posted a photo on its social media showing a little boy cradling an assault rifle in his lap. The caption read: “Train up a child in the way he should go.” It was Salvador Ramos’ 18th birthday. The following week, Ramos slaughtered 19 children and 2 adults using […]
memorial at Texas Elementary school memorial at Texas Elementary school
May 26, 2022

Top 10 States Where Gun Deaths Are Highest Among Kids

The tragic killing of 19 children at an elementary school in Uvalde, TX, is bringing renewed focus to a troubling new trend: more kids and teens in the U.S. are dying from guns than ever before. While car crashes have traditionally been the leading cause of death among kids for the last two decades, firearm […]
People line up in front of a gun shop in Los Angeles People line up in front of a gun shop in Los Angeles
May 26, 2022

Here’s the Deal With Background Checks on Guns

The question of how to reduce gun violence has a different answer depending on who you ask. About half of Americans consider gun violence to be a big problem, but more than eight in 10 Black adults think it’s a very big problem, compared to just under four in ten white adults. Attitudes are similarly […]

