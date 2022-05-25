How the 21 Texas Elementary School Shooting Victims Are Being Remembered

Share

Plus, how the victims’ heartbroken family members are paying tribute to their lost loved ones on social media.

On Tuesday, the nation’s second-deadliest school shooting in history horrifically unfolded inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. Nineteen children and two fourth-grade teachers were tragically killed by an 18-year-old gunman, who was shot dead by law enforcement responding to the scene.

Officials worked overnight to make sure each of the 21 fallen victims, who ranged from 8 to 46 years old, were identified, their families notified, and their bodies removed from the tragic crime scene, according to a statement by Lt. Chris Olivarez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Xavier Javier Lopez was one of the young students who had his precious life stolen from him. “He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” said Xavier’s older cousin, Lisa Garza, 54. Regarding gun laws, Garza said, “We should have more restrictions, especially if these kids are not in their right state of mind and all they want to do is just hurt people, especially innocent children going to the schools.”

As family members grapple with the harrowing loss of their loved ones, we’re sharing what we know about the bright lives of each innocent victim and how they’re being honored on social media:

Who are the victims of the Uvalde, TX school shooting?

Eva Mireles, 44, was a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School, and had been an educator for 17 years. Mireles was “trying to protect her students” from the gunman, a relative told The New York Times.

Irma Garcia, 46, taught at Robb Elementary for 23 years and was married with four children. She loved barbecuing with her husband and listening to music. She was co-teachers with Eva Mireles, who was also killed in the shooting.

Uziyah Garcia, 8, was a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary. “The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” his grandfather, Manny Renfro, said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.” Uziyah had just visited his grandfather in San Angelo during spring break.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, had, earlier in the day, received a certificate for making the honor roll. Amerie Jo was shot dialing 911 in an effort to help her classmates, her grandmother said.

Xavier Javier Lopez, 10. His mom was at his awards ceremony hours prior to the shooting, not knowing it would be the last time she would see him.

Jose Flores Jr., 10, was a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School who loved to play baseball and video games, his father, Jose Flores Sr., told CNN. Jose also received an honor roll award just hours before the shooting.

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10. Makenna’s father asked if he could go to the local funeral home to search for his daughter after fearing “she may not be alive.” Her death was later confirmed by a family friend.

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary. Her great-grandfather, Adolfo Cruz, said she didn’t want to go to school Tuesday but was told by her family to go.

Ellie Lugo, 10, was identified as a victim of the shooting by her parents. Ellie’s mother, Jennifer Lugo, wrote on Facebook: “My heart is shattered to pieces… I love you baby girl, I will never stop thinking of you!!”

Jailah Silguero, 10, was the youngest of four children, and “the baby” of the family, her father Jacob Silguero told The New York Times. “I can’t believe this happened to my daughter,” Jacob said. “It’s always been a fear of mine to lose a kid.”

Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, was a third-grade student who was killed during the shooting. Annabelle’s father had spent late Tuesday afternoon looking for his daughter. “I was working, and I got info that my daughter was at the school where they were shooting, and I waited for more details,” said Jesse Rodriguez. He later found out his daughter was among those who were fatally shot.

Alithia Ramirez, 10, had just celebrated her birthday at the end of April and was looking forward to summer vacation. Her father shared that Alithia loved to draw and wanted to be an artist. She had even submitted a drawing to Doodle for Google.

Jackie Cazares, 10, was killed along with her cousin Annabelle Rodriguez. They were cousins, friends, and classmates in their fourth-grade class at Robb Elementary. “I’m so sorry I forgot to say good morning today. I love you always and forever baby sister,” her sister Jazmin Cazares said on Twitter.

Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio, 10, had received the good citizen award and was recognized for All-A honor roll at the award ceremony yesterday at Robb Elementary, in the hours before the mass shooting.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, died in the same classroom as his cousin, Jailah Silguero. They are the second set of cousins to have been killed in the elementary school attack. Jayce’s aunt wrote on Facebook: “Still can’t believe that we’re never gonna see you again.”

Tess Marie Mata was among the students killed, according to a Facebook post by her sister, Faith Mata. “I honestly have no words just sadness, confusion, and anger,” she wrote. “I’m sad because we will never get to tag team on mom and dad again and tell each other how much we mean to each other, I’m confused because how can something like this happen to my sweet, caring, and beautiful sister, and I’m angry because a coward took you from us.”

Nevaeh Bravo, 10, celebrated her 10th birthday in January. She was in fourth grade. Now her family is trying to understand why a shooter killed this child who “put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

Layla Salazar, 10, loved to swim and dance to TikTok videos, according to her father. He told The Associated Press she was a fast runner who won six races at Robb Elementary’s field day.

Rojelio Torres, 10. Rojelio’s mother confirmed to ABC News her son had died in the Robb Elementary shooting. She described Rojelio as a “very smart and loving child.”

Miranda Mathis, 11, was also killed in the Uvalde shooting on Tuesday. Her brother is also a student at Robb Elementary and was reported safe while Miranda was still missing.

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez. A cousin of Maite has confirmed her death on the family GoFundMe page, writing: “It is with a heavy heart I come on here on behalf of my cousin Ana who lost her sweet baby girl in yesterday’s senseless shooting. We are deeply saddened by the loss of this sweet smart little girl.”

How family members are paying tribute to the victims

Jazmin Cazares tweeted sorrow and pain after losing a little sister, Jackie:

“My baby sister has finally been found in a classroom… All I ask is that you hug your loved ones tonight and tell them you love them,” tweeted @kkadence_.

“In my eyes, you are not a victim, but a survivor,” wrote @faithmataa on Twitter; she lost her little sister.

“My baby cousin was found… I know you are in heaven throwing a softball with wela,” wrote @leocadioo_ on Twitter:

“You left this world way too soon and you will forever be missed,” tweeted @brit_mataa, who lost her younger cousin.